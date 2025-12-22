Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Teases Nebraska Commitment

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson remains a priority target for the LSU Tigers with the hometown program keeping a foot on the gas for the two-sport star.

Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, put the nation on notice across his sophomore campaign in 2024 where a myriad of scholarship offers came in last fall.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout year on the gridiron, but it didn't stop there for the two-sport athlete.

On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.

Now, Hudson has his choice of where he wants to play his college ball with offers from the likes of LSU, Texas, Nebraska, Alabama, and USC, among several others, on the double-digit list of schools pursuing.

The No. 1 tight end in America is remaining privy to the LSU Tigers where he was seen sporting LSU gloves during his state championship game last Saturday afternoon, but he was also representing another contender in his process.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have also emerged as a threat in Hudson's recruitment process where he has made his way to Lincoln (Neb.) multiple times to check-in with Matt Rhule and Co.

Hudson was also repping a Nebraska headband during the game on Saturday as his prep squad chases a title in the Caesars SuperDome where it's no secret the Cornhuskers are at the top of his list alongside LSU.

Fast forward to Sunday evening and Hudson appears to be teasing a pledge to Nebraska via X with a post reading: "If I commit to Nebraska, do you think my phone would explode??? #GBR"

Hudson has remained open to the Cornhuskers as a contender in his process where Nebraska - like LSU - has offered him in both football and basketball where he has intentions of playing both sports in college.

Now, as his process intensifies, Lane Kiffin's new staff will certainly be prioritizing the No. 1 tight end in America where his crew at Ole Miss was also emerging as a threat before moving to Baton Rouge, but fighting off Nebraska will be at the top of the list.

