LSU Football and Nebraska Cornhuskers Emerging as Teams to Watch for SEC Commit

Atlanta (Ga.) McEachern four-star cornerback Nash Johnson revealed a commitment to Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide last fall, but it hasn't stopped other programs from turning up the heat.

Johnson checks in as a Top-50 cornerback in the the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore eyeing the talented defensive back as he enters a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas Longhorns, Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Bulldogs, and Oregon Ducks, among several others.

But it's DeBoer and the Crimson Tide that hold the verbal commitment after popping last October with a pledge to Alabama.

The Auburn Tigers are pushing for the talented defensive back after a recent visit along with the Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, and Miami Hurricanes, according to Rivals.

Alabama CB commit Nash Johnson has locked in three official visits, @ChadSimmons_ reports👀



Read: https://t.co/DqXBO4o41n pic.twitter.com/CbOD1SonZd — Rivals (@Rivals) February 10, 2026

“Everything went good," Johnson said of his visit to Auburn. "Coach Demarcus Van Dyke walked us through the basics of being a cornerback, and I liked that a lot.”

Now, Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will look to get a visit of their own this offseason with the talented Peach State defensive back keeping options open despite a verbal pledge to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Kiffin and Co. are eyeing flips in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the program recently being listed as finalists for a Miami Hurricanes commit.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens revealed a verbal commitment to the Miami Hurricanes last year, but it hasn't stopped multiple powerhouse programs from remaining in pursuit.

Stevens checks in as a Top-25 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast looking to flip the current Miami pledge as his recruitment process intensifies.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Sunshine State native has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles, Ole Miss Rebels, and South Florida Bulls, among several others, across his prep career.

But it's Mario Cristobal and Co. that hold the verbal pledge as other schools look to flip him away from the hometown program.

Stevens has been committed to Miami since Jan. 13, 2025 with programs still battling behind-the-scenes in pursuit of a flip.

Now, the four-star wideout has released a Top-5 schools list - despite remaining pledged to the Hurricanes with LSU alongside Tennessee, Texas, Georgia, and Miami.

