LSU Football and Nebraska Cornhusker Quarterback Commits Sit in Rare Territory

Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers last fall with the program keeping a foot on the gas for one of America's top signal-callers.

Houston, the No. 2 rated quarterback in Louisiana, pledged to the Tigers last September over the USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, down the stretch of his process.

The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback put his name on the map after a historic sophomore season in 2024 where he completed 310-of-443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions.

He also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores.

Fast forward to his junior season in 2025 and the Top-10 quarterback in America once again stuffed the stat sheet for his program.

In just 25 games at the varsity level, Houston has thrown for 8,330 yards and 80 touchdowns. while also tallying an additional 1,632 yards and 19 scores on the ground.

Now, the LSU Tigers sit in rare territory with one of the highest-rated quarterback commitments in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle - as it currently stands - according to Rivals.

According to Rivals, "As a sophomore, Houston racked up 5,170 total yards and 45 touchdowns this past season. He recorded an NFHS record of 817 passing yards in a game, too. He threw for 4,480 yards on the season en route to landing First Team All-District, First Team All-Prep and First Team LSWA All-State honors.

"He then put together another impressive season as a junior this fall. The 5-foot-10, 202-pound Houston was recruited to LSU by then-offensive coordinator Joe Sloan but has remained pledged as the program ushers in a new staff, led by Lane Kiffin."

Along with LSU, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Michigan Wolverines, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, hold pledges from the top signal-callers in America.

Now, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers this offseason as the coaching staff looks to assemble one of the top hauls in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

