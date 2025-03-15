Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting the Tigers
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star tight end Mark Bowman has cemented his status as one of the top prospects in America after dominating the prep scene in 2024.
Bowman, the No. 1 rated tight end in the nation, recently reclassified into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and will skip junior campaign.
The consensus Top-25 prospect has now ramped up his recruitment process with a myriad of schools in the mix for his services.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Bowman has the Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, USC Trojans and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others, turning up the heat even more after reclassifying recently.
Now, the dynamic weapon is currently in Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit to LSU. Bowman made his way to campus on Friday to begin his stay on campus.
What will the California native provide the school of his choice at the next level? On3 Sports National Scout Cody Bellaire chimed in.
“Mark Bowman was the most consistent tight end threat throughout the OT7 Championship. He was constantly moving the chains and made the occasional strong-handed dunk on top of a defender in the end zone that made the highlight reel as well.
"His frame, twitchy movements and route-running are impressive for a 2027 prospect. Bowman’s skill set allowed him to work himself open both underneath and up the seam. If Vance Spafford was covered, Bowman was the next man up. He stepped up his game in a big way this weekend and made his presence felt throughout the OT7 Championship.” – National Scout Cody Bellaire
The Bayou Bengals have retooled the tight end position after adding Bauer Sharp (Oklahoma) and Donovan Green (Texas A&M) via the Transfer Portal alongside returning star Trey'Dez Green. LSU also signed JD LaFleur, the No. 1 tight end in Louisiana.
Bowman is in Baton Rouge alongside a myriad of coveted LSU targets with a jam-packed weekend of unofficial visitors.
The Name to Know: Bowe Bentley
Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley will be one of double-digit priority prospects in Baton Rouge this weekend taking in the scenes of Spring Camp.
Bentley, who's now rated as a Top-5 signal-caller in America, is in the midst of an impressive offseason with multiple schools expressing interest.
The fast-rising prospect out of the Lone Star State has been on a hot streak as of late after reeling in scholarships from a myriad of programs including Florida State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas Tech.
Bentley is coming off of a dominant junior season where he began gaining national recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in Texas.
He's now seen his ranking skyrocket to the No. 5 overall quarterback in America, according to On3 Sports' latest recruiting rankings update.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024.
He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
Now, Bentley's hot streak continues with the LSU Tigers entering the mix after extending an offer in early February.
The youngster has now locked in five visits for the spring, according to On3 Sports, with LSU getting one of their own.
Bentley will be in Baton Rouge this Saturday to check in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers for a visit.
The Visit Schedule:
- Oklahoma Sooners: March 8
- LSU Tigers: March 15
- Ohio State: March 19
- Florida State Seminoles: March 22
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: March 29
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.