Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Wideout in Louisiana Receives Oregon Ducks Offer
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal has emerged as one of the top prospects in America following a standout sophomore campaign.
Royal, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, continues dominating the camp circuit this summer with college programs salivating at the potential he attains.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has received offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Florida State Seminoles and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others.
But Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals are beginning to gain some early traction in the Louisiana native's process after having Royal in town on multiple occasions this year.
Royal was on LSU's campus in the spring while also making his way to town for a summer visit in last month during the weekend of June 20.
LSU has kept a foot on the gas for Royal as his recruitment process blossoms with position coach Cortez Hankton having the Bayou State star high on the 2027 board.
But a new program has now entered the race in the "Royal Sweepstakes" as his process explodes this summer.
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are the latest program to extend an offer his way after making the call this week.
Royal is the No. 2 rated wideout in America and a Top-15 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
LSU has a proven track record of keeping Louisiana's top talent in The Boot with the likes of Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas and TaRon Francis, as of late, remaining in-state.
Kelly and Co. will now look to turn up the heat for Royal as his process ramps up this offseason with the "Who's Who" of college football getting in the mix, but it won't be easy.
Another school that has emerged as an early leader, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, is the Florida Gators.
LSU currently holds commitments from a trio of top wide receivers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with one of the top hauls in the nation.
- Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
- Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
- Kenny Darby: No. 2 WR in Louisiana
Now, it's about dipping into the 2027 cycle with Royal emerging as one of the top targets for the program in Baton Rouge.
