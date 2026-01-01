LSU Football Enters Mix For Prized Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks EDGE Target

Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets has ascended into one of the top defensive prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Streets, the No. 3 overall prospect in North Carolina, flaunts an impressive double-digit scholarship list with the "Who's Who" of college football battling for his services.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, among several others, across his prep career.

Now, Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have entered the mix after extending an offer to Streets on Wednesday, he revealed via social media.

The Top-75 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle exploded as a sophomore in 2024 with 123 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, and four blocked punts.

Streets was dominant across his sophomore campaign with elite college programs extending scholarship offers his way - now LSU entering the race following his junior season.

Kiffin and Co. have dished out a flurry of new offers this week with the program beginning to place an emphasis on the 2027 Recruiting Cycle after inking a strong 2026 Signing Class in December.

The New Offer: Tigers Offer Top RB

Richmond (Tex.) Randle four-star running back Landen Williams-Callis has ascended into one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs recently entering the mix in his process.

Williams-Callis, a top-five running back in America, has become a hot commodity with schools from coast-to-coast getting in on the action with the LSU Tigers now joining the race.

The 5-foot-8, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas Longhorns, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Courtesy of Landen Williams-Callis on Instagram.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers became the latest school to extend a scholarship his way after running backs coach Kevin Smith made the call on Tuesday evening.

Williams-Callis coming off of a historic season for his prep squad after logging 324 rushing attempts for 3,502 yards on the ground with 24 receptions for 266 receiving yards.

He scored a whopping 59 rushing touchdowns and 1 receiving touchdown to go along with 1 kickoff return score to go with 4,035 all-purpose yards.

Now, he's ascended into one of the most coveted recruits on the market with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals extending an offer.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: