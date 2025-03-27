Five-Star LSU Football Target, Prized Wide Receiver Set to Visit Pair of SEC Rivals
DeSoto (Tex.) wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster continues working through a critical offseason in his recruitment with multiple powerhouse programs pursuing his services.
Feaster, who recently reclassified from the 2027 cycle into the 2026 cycle in February, was rated as the No. 1 receiver in his former recruiting class.
Now, despite making the move to graduate high school a year early, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder remains a Top-5 wideout in the 2026 cycle.
The opportunity to reclassify provided Feaster with the chance to get one step closer to the next level. He'll skip his junior campaign and lock in for his senior year at DeSoto (Tex.).
"For me, I've done so much in high school. My parents, my parents, and I felt like it was time to go to the next level," Feaster told Rivals of his decision. "Not only that -- I was ready. This is a big step for me. As long as I'm prepared and I'm ready, I'll be fine."
In addition to jumping up to the 2026 class last month, Feaster has also cut his national offer list down to 12 finalists: LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, USC, and SMU.
Brian Kelly's Tigers are standing out to Feaster as his recruitment process ramps up this offseason after expediting his prep career.
He's fresh off of a visit to Baton Rouge in March where the program continued pushing all the right buttons.
On3 Sports recruiting experts Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons logged predictions for Feaster to end up in the LSU Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class.
But Feaster remains on the move this offseason with a pair of visits locked in to Southeastern Conference programs.
The Top-5 wideout in America will check in with the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies this weekend.
He's also locked in an official visit schedule for the summer.
The Official Visits:
- Miami Hurricanes: May 30 - June 1
- USC Trojans: June 6-8
- Texas A&M: June 13-15
- LSU Tigers: June 20-22
For the Bayou Bengals, it's clear LSU is standing out as he narrows in on a decision sooner rather than later.
“I love the staff at LSU,” Feaster said. “A lot of the staff is from Louisiana, they are not looking to leave and that is important. Coaches are leaving a lot now for the NFL, so I look at what staff is expected to be there and stay there.”
Feaster is looking for a home that can shine in the passing game, but also develop him for the next level with NFL aspirations. LSU is a school that has done that.
Now, after a visit to LSU in March, Feaster remains on the move with a pair of SEC visits locked in for this weekend.
