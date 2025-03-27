Five-Star LSU Football Target, Prized Wide Receiver Set to Visit Pair of SEC Rivals

On3's @ChadSimmons_ and @SWiltfong_ have logged expert picks for LSU to land elite WR Boobie Feaster🐅



Feaster ranks No. 40 NATL. (No. 4 WR) in the 2026 class.



Intel: https://t.co/RYNi7XzB7W pic.twitter.com/is5Y0PSnEk