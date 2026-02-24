USC vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 24

The UCLA Bruins are looking to build on an upset win over Illinois when they host the USC Trojans on Tuesday night in Big Ten action.

The Bruins bounced back from two road losses for the upset win over the Illini, and are now 6-3 in their last nine games. Meanwhile, USC has lost three straight games, including as -5.5 favorites to Oregon, following a three-game winning streak of its own.

USC will be looking to get revenge after UCLA beat them twice last year, 82-76 and then 90-63 to close out the regular season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big Ten matchup.

USC vs. UCLA Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

USC: +7.5 (-112)

UCLA: -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline

USC: +270

UCLA: -340

Total

150.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

USC vs. UCLA How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Pauley Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): FS1

USC record: 18-9

UCLA record: 18-9

USC vs. UCLA Betting Trends

USC is 13-13 ATS this season

UCLA is 11-16 ATS this season

USC is 7-6 ATS on the road this season

UCLA is 8-8 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 13-13 in USC games this season

The OVER is 14-13 in UCLA games this season

The UNDER is 8-5 in USC road games this season

The OVER is 9-7 in UCLA home games this season

USC vs. UCLA Key Players to Watch

Tyler Bilodeau, Forward, UCLA Bruins

Tyler Bilodeau is impressing in his senior year at UCLA.

After spending his first two collegiate years at Oregon State, he averaged 13.5 and 4.6 rebounds per game with the Bruins last season. This year, he’s up to 18.1 points per game – good for 88th-most in the country – and 5.6 rebounds per contest to lead the team.

Bilodeau only played in one of the two games against USC last year, putting up 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting with three rebounds and three assists. He’ll look for a better effort tonight against UCLA’s crosstown rivals.

USC vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick

USC and UCLA come into tonight’s matchup both sitting at 18-9 on the season. However, UCLA’s home-court advantage could loom large.

The Bruins are 15-1 at home this season as opposed to 3-5 on the road, and USC is just 5-4 away from home.

UCLA showed that disparity with its upset win over Illinois after two blowout losses at MIchigan and Michigan State. However, the Bruins are just 6-8 ATS as home favorites, and 0-2 ATS overall when favored by 4.5 to 8.5.

USC is 6-3 ATS as an underdog, including 4-2 on the road. I’ll back the Trojans to keep this rivalry game close at UCLA.

Pick: USC +7.5 (-112)

