Texas 4-Star Recruit Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster Compares LSU Tigers, USC Trojans
The USC Trojans have been targeting four-star wide receiver Ethan Feaster. Feaster recently reclassified to the class of 2026, speeding up his recruiting process, and USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are still among the top schools on Feaster’s list.
Feaster is the No. 91 national recruit, the No. 17 wide receiver, and the No. 12 player from Texas, per the On3 Industry Rankings. The four-star prospect has been a top target for several schools, but USC and LSU appear to be at the top of his list.
The Under Armour Next Camp series has begun, where the top 2026, 2027, and 2028 talent from Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas compete. While attending, Feaster spoke with On3 about his top schools to watch for, mentioning the LSU Tigers and the USC Trojans.
Feaster spoke with On3 about what stands out about the USC Trojans, highlighting out Riley.
“With USC, you know they will have a great quarterback throwing their receivers the ball with Lincoln Riley the head coach. They keep good players and the offense would be fun to play in,” Feaster said.
By 2026, it is expected that five-star quarterback recruit, Husan Longstreet will be the starter for the Trojans. Longstreet is from the class of 2025 and ranked the No. 4 quarterback from the recruiting class.
Feaster also spoke about the LSU Tigers, who have been rising up on his list of schools. The coaching staff with the Tigers is what stands out to him.
“I love the staff at LSU,” Feaster said. “A lot of the staff is from Louisiana, they are not looking to leave and that is important. Coaches are leaving a lot now for the NFL, so I look at what staff is expected to be there and stay there.”
Feaster is looking for a school that he knows will have a group of coaches around him for the long run. This element could put LSU ahead of USC, with Riley in constant discussion to move to the NFL each season.
The LSU Tigers and USC Trojans have been having a strong recruiting process for the class of 2026. The Tigers have the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation. They sit behind the No. 2 ranked USC Trojans. Feaster's recruitment could affect the class of 2026 recruiting rankings.
Feaster has spoken highly of USC in the past, citing the way the program develops wide receivers. LSU is another school that has a strong history of developing wide receivers, and this history has pushed the two programs higher on Feaster's list.
“To me, I can say it’s LSU, Ohio State then USC as Receiver U. Coach (Dennis) Simmons proved since he was at Oklahoma, him and Lincoln Riley are a dynamic duo from the passing game to the run game. I love their culture for sure. They’re a big cultured school,” Feaster told On3.
Feaster has yet to visit the USC Trojans, but did have an unofficial visit with LSU on Mar. 3. Feaster is planning to have a visit with USC on June 6 followed by a trip to LSU on June 20. Though LSU and USC appear to be rising on Feaster’s list, Texas and Texas A&M are schools to watch as well. The Texas native is likely to visit the two programs down the line too.
As Feaster continues to narrow down his final list of schools, Riley and the Trojans will have to keep up their efforts to land the four-star receiver over LSU.