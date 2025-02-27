Five-Star LSU Football Target Reacts to Bo Davis Departing the Program
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown ranks as the No. 1 player in Louisiana as he works through a pivotal offseason.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings as the top prep player in the Bayou State with a slew of elite programs pushing for his services.
During his high school career, he's proven to be a Swiss Army Knife in the trenches where he can play both sides of the ball as a lineman on offense and defense.
It's clear the ability to play both sides has programs across America salivating at the potential he attains at the next level with LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State and several others beginning to make noise.
LSU and the Texas A&M Aggies are the pair of schools that are separating themselves from the pack for his services.
Brown sat down with On3 Sports where he stated, "LSU is a little above Texas A&M at No. 1."
Now, despite LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis departing Baton Rouge for a job on the New Orleans Saints' staff, Brown remains locked in with the Tigers as a potential suitor.
He's heavily considering the LSU program as a college destination.
According to a report from The New Orleans-Time Picayune's Luke Johnson, Kellen Moore and the Saints are expected to hire LSU's defensive line coach, Bo Davis, to the same position for the 2025-26 season.
Davis is now set to leave LSU after one season on Kelly's staff after returning to Baton Rouge last offseason following a stint with the Texas Longhorns.
It's a significant loss for the program with Davis quickly becoming one of the most respected defensive line coaches in college football with the LSU Tigers paying him accordingly.
He was the highest paid defensive line coach in college at over $1.25 million during the 2024 season.
“His intensity. I think he cares a lot and if you know anything about coach Bo, he’s going to get it out of you one way or another,” former LSU defensive tackle Gio Paez said in 2024.
“When you combine that with a group of individuals who are hungry and hear all this doubt, I think something special is going to come from that.”
Now, LSU is back in the same boat with the program looking to hire a new defensive line coach once again.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.