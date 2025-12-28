Is Chris Olave Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Titans)
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Olave is expected to play in Week 17.
This is a major boost for the Saints offense, as the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has easily been the team's most consistent offensive options in the 2025 season. Olave is already over 1,000 receiving yards, and he's scored a touchdown in four of his last six games.
The Saints are favored against the Titans -- even though they're on the road -- as rookie Tyler Shough has really turned around this season.
Olave has thrived with Shough under center, and he could be in line for a big game as long as his back injury doesn't flare up on Sunday.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the star receiver now that he's expected to play in this matchup.
Best Chris Olave Prop Bet vs. Titans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Chris Olave OVER 67.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
The Saints offense doesn't have a ton of great options for Shough, but Olave has been great in the 2025 season.
The former first-round pick has 92 catches for 1,044 yards and eight scores, and he’s cleared 67.5 receiving yards in back-to-back games. During that two-game stretch, Olave has 25 targets, 16 receptions and 223 receiving yards to go with three scores.
So, he’s a no-brainer prop target against a Tennessee defense that is just 28th in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season.
Olave has 68 or more receiving yards in just six games this season, but four of those have come since Shough was named the starter. Bettors should trust Olave to have a major role in this Saints offense on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.