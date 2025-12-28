Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Titans)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has not played since Week 12 due to knee and ankle injuries, and he's been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
The veteran running back has been banged up for a lot of the season, and the Saints turned to Taysom Hill, Audric Estime and Evan Hull as their primary options runnng the ball in Week 16.
In addition to Kamara being out, the Saints are down rookie running back Devin Neal, who was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 16, ending his season.
This season, Kamara has 131 carries for 471 yards and a score while also making an impact in the passing game, catching 33 of his 39 targets for 186 yards. It doesn't make much sense for the 30-year-old to play again this season with the Saints out of playoff contention.
Here's a breakdown of how to bet on the Saints with Kamara sidelined once again in Week 17.
Best Saints Prop Bet vs. Titans
Chris Olave OVER 67.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
The Saints offense doesn't have a ton of great options for rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, but former first-round pick Chris Olave has been great in the 2025 season.
Olave has 92 catches for 1,044 yards and eight scores, and he’s cleared 67.5 receiving yards in back-to-back games. During that two-game stretch, Olave has 25 targets, 16 receptions and 223 receiving yards to go with three scores.
So, he’s a no-brainer prop target against a Tennessee defense that is just 28th in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season.
Olave has 68 or more receiving yards in just six games this season, but four of those have come since Shough was named the starter. Bettors should trust Olave to have a major role in this Saints offense on Sunday.
