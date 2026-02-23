Five-Star LSU Football Target Surges in New Recruiting Rankings Amid Lane Kiffin Push

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson remains a top priority for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as his meteoric rise continies this

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, as he evaluates contenders.

Dobson has been wined and dined by powerhouse programs across America, but the LSU Tigers are emerging as the team to watch in this one after recent in-person visits with the coaching staff.

“LSU also feels great about its chances at landing cornerback Joshua Dobson,” according to 247Sports. “I couldn’t agree more. The Tigers have been relentless in their pursuit of the 6-1, 175-pounder, who 247Sports slots as the No. 2 cornerback in the country and No. 12 overall player in the nation.

"Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas, Notre Dame, and others are all in play, but the Tigers expect Dobson to eventually land in Baton Rouge.”

Now, Dobson has surged on the recruiting scene where Rivas has moved him up to the No. 7 overall prospect in America and the No. 1 cornerback.

🚨NEW🚨 CB Joshua Dobson ranks No. 7 and five-stars in the updated 2027 Rivals300.https://t.co/zzTHyvQDCH pic.twitter.com/OzEX4Iq7J6 — Rivals (@Rivals) February 23, 2026

“Technically refined corner prospect with rare top-end speed and physical build. 6-foot-1, 180-plus pounds with over a 6-foot-5 wingspan. Excellent weight distribution throughout his frame. Can run with anyone on the field. Ran 10.78 in the 100m during his sophomore track season," Rivals wrote.

"Explosive and fluid athlete with tremendous change of direction. Very calm footwork and patience in coverage. Does an excellent job locating the football and playing through the receiver’s hands. Needs to continue developing physicality in run support, but is extremely advanced in cover ability.”

The No. 1 cornerback in America continues evaluating contenders with all eyes are on the LSU Tigers as a likely landing spot, according to multiple reports.

LSU will look to get Dobson back in town on an official visit this offseason with schools eyeing multi-day stays with the top-ranked defensive back.

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: