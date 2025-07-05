Five-Star LSU Target Calvin Russell Eyeing Michigan Wolverines or Syracuse Orange
Miami (Fla.) Northwestern five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell will reveal a commitment decision on Saturday night with the Sunshine State prospect down to four programs.
Russell, a top-five wideout in America, has secured scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Alabama Crimson Tide and Oregon Ducks, among several others.
But the 6-foot-5, 190-pounder has trimmed his list with Michigan, Syracuse, Oregon and Florida State emerging as the contenders in his process, he revealed via social media this week.
Russell is coming off of a busy summer after taking multi-day stays across America to get a firsthand look at the schools on his radar.
The five-star wide receiver took official visits to check in with the LSU Tigers, Syracuse Orange, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles and Michigan Wolverines where he began identifying the schools on his radar.
Despite taking a multi-day trip to Baton Rouge, Russell has seemingly eliminated the Bayou Bengals from contention after solidifying a final four prior to a decision.
It'll be either the Michigan Wolverines, Syracuse Orange, Florida State Seminoles or the Oregon Ducks.
The Florida prospect has a commitment date locked in for Saturday, July 5 where he will make his decision via social media.
According to multiple reports, it appears to be a battle between Michigan and Syracuse with the opportunity to be a dual-sport athlete intriguing Russell.
It's the Michigan Wolverines that appear to be pulling away down the stretch.
While on an official visit to Ann Arbor (Mich.), Russell was wined and dined by the program with head basketball coach Dusty May coming in to deliver a recruiting pitch.
Now, fresh off of an official, the predictions have begun being logged in favor of the Michigan Wolverines to win out.
Rivals had previously logged a prediction with the LSU Tigers expected to win out, but with less than 48 hours until a decision, it was moved to Michigan.
The recruiting efforts of the Wolverines staff, opportunities to be a dual-sport athlete and the push from five-star freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood appear to be paying off here.
But the Syracuse Orange are also in the race as the clock ticks.
With both Russell and now USC commit Boobie Feaster heading elsewhere, Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have intensified their pursuit of Jase Mathews, the No. 3 rated wide receiver in America, as he winds down his process.
The Bayou Bengals hold commitments from a trio of wide receivers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle:
- Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
- Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
- Kenny Darby: No. 2 WR in Louisiana
As the offseason continues, the search for a fourth wideout carries on with the Bayou Bengals looking at Mathews as a priority.
