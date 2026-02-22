Michigan Wolverines Make Major Move for Prized LSU Football Wide Receiver Target

Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell has locked in a visit with the Michigan Wolverines this offseason with the Top-10 pass-catcher in America beginning to identify contenders in his recruitment.

Burrell checks in as the No. 9 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment amid a critical offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Kiffin and Co. extended a scholarship his way this offseason with wide receivers coach George McDonald making his way up to Chicago for an in-person visit last month.

From there, an offer was put on the table with the LSU Tigers set to battle a slew of heavy-hitters for the No. 9 rated pass-catcher in America.

Burrell has trimmed his list to the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Missouri Tigers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Indiana Hoosiers, Arizona State Sun Devils, Miami Hurricanes, Oklahoma Sooners, and Michigan Wolverines.

Now, a trip to see Michigan is locked in where he will be in Ann Arbor on April 2 for a spring visit, according to multiple reports.

Elite Top 100 WR Quentin Burrell locked in his next Michigan visit. He's building his connection with @micahsimon_ after last month's in-home visit.



“He’s a cool dude"



More here: https://t.co/izKn0xvbSx pic.twitter.com/BIgy02pmSl — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) February 22, 2026

Burrell is coming off of a junior campaign where he reeled in 67 receptions for 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns on his way to First-Team All-State honors in 8A ball where he emerged as a national recruit on the prep scene.

The elite wideout has now caught 142 balls for 2,396 yards and 34 touchdowns across his prep career where he's broken high school's record in each category amid a dominant stretch for his program.

LSU will continue battling for the talented pass-catcher this offseason amid a pivotal stretch with the coaching staff hoping to get him down to Baton Rouge on a visit.

There are heavy-hitters in the race, but with Kiffin at the helm, all eyes will be on the LSU Tigers swinging for the fences with the top wide receivers in America - including Burrell.

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: