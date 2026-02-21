LSU Football and Michigan Wolverines Building Momentum for Coveted Cornerback Target

Aliquippa (Penn.) IMG Academy four-star cornerback Larry Moon has contenders surging in his recruitment with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers among the teams to watch this offseason.

Moon checks in as the No. 13 rated cornerback in America with a myriad of offers on the table as he begins taking a closer look into the contenders as visit season nears.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Pennsylvania native made the move to IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.) where he has quickly earned offers from the likes of the Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida Gators, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain firmly in the race for the fast-rising defensive back with multiple suitors eyeing multi-day visits this offseason for the 2027 prospect.

According to Rivals, it's the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Georgia Bulldogs, and Florida Gators that are beginning to build momentum this offseason with secondary coach Corey Raymond looking to intensify his pursuit this offseason.

Kiffin and Co. have started identifying coveted prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with priority targets emerging this offseason.

The Name to Know: KJ Green

Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson four-star edge rusher KJ Green has locked in nine unofficial visits this offseason with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers preparing to host the elite defender in April, according to 247Sports.

Green checks in as the No. 3 rated EDGE in America with Kiffin and Co. among a myriad of schools pushing to land his commitment this offseason with programs galore in the race.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder out of the Peach State has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Miami Hurricanes, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

Across Green's 2025 campaign, according to MaxPreps, he logged 129 tackles, 40.0 TFL, and 18.0 sacks. Across three years on the prep scene, Green has logged a whopping 63.0 total TFL, 31.0 sacks, and 204 tackles.

The No. 3 rated edge rusher in America has dominated across his time in high school with eye-popping numbers with powerhouse programs taking notice.

LSU will host Green on April 23 for a visit to Baton Rouge, according to 247Sports.

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: