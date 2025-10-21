Five-Star Texas A&M Aggies Commit Pushing to Flip LSU Football's No. 1 Pledge
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July after pledging to the hometown program over the Texas A&M Aggies and Miami Hurricanes.
Brown, the top-ranked athlete in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, made the decision to remain home and suit up for the program right down the road from where he was born and raised.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
For the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder out of the The Boot, it ultimately became a battle between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch with the Bayou State winning out.
The Louisiana native is the crown jewel in the LSU Tigers' Recruiting Class with the program keeping the Baton Rouge product home for his college career.
“Being a kid from the area, not everyone has the opportunity to stay home and play for the home team,” Brown told Rivals about his decision.
“To have the chance to play for the home team, to be able to shine on Saturdays … it’s a dream and it means a lot for any Louisiana kid.”
But other programs aren't keeping a foot off the gas for the highly-touted two-way recruit - specifically the Texas A&M Aggies.
La Mesa (Calif.) Mount Migel five-star athlete Brandon Arrington recently revealed a commitment to the SEC rival where he's leading the push to flip Brown from the LSU Tigers.
On Monday, Brown took to social media with an X post surrounding development and it's importance at the next level.
Shortly after, Texas A&M's blue-chip recruit followed up Brown's post with one of his own regarding development in College Station.
Arrington has dominated at both the wide receiver and cornerback positions during his prep career to this point, but it was his sophomore campaign that put his name on the map.
Now, he's a headliner for the Texas A&M Aggies' 2026 Recruiting Class where Arrington is looking to pull off some magic down the stretch.
LSU will keep a foot on the gas to hold on to Brown with the Early Signing Period just weeks away in December.
