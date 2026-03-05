LSU Football Receives Major Praise After Signing Multiple Five-Star Prospects

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have taken America by storm this offseason after reconstructing the roster via the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and NCAA Transfer Portal.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, there was a primary focus on finalizing his first recruiting class as the shot-caller of the program where the Bayou Bengals ultimately inked a trio of five-stars.

From there, LSU sent shockwaves across the college football scene after assembling an all-time great Transfer Portal Class with nine Top-100 players ultimately signing with the Tigers.

"I think talent-wise, probably is. A lot of that too is also the numbers," Kiffin said when asked if it was the best portal class ever. The volume helps when I make that statement. I think, over time, in general, volume's gone up because as the system evolved.

"It's really created a system that makes players go in and like I said in the beginning, when it was first created, at least now there's only one window. You basically had created a system that was two times a year as a player, so I don't blame them."

But LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class has flown "under-the-radar" for most of the offseason despite inking three five-stars. Now, ESPN has provided a glowing review.

ESPN's Take: LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class

"While Lane Kiffin leaned heavily on the portal, LSU still signed high school prospects who can keep the roster young at premium spots while also infusing the roster with immediate contributors. Brown, the No. 1 overall player in the SC Next 300 could eventually make an impact on either side of the ball. An agile big man that is powerful and runs well, Brown looks poised to start out on defense and play a role somewhere in the trenches, even in Year 1.

"Also on defense, Geralds is a quick, penetrating interior player, while Anderson is a stout, 300‑plus pounder with good initial burst who can both anchor and disrupt with penetration. On the perimeter, Mack is a polished in‑state wideout and strong route-runner who projects as an outside target capable of working all three levels, while Barber brings more of a slot/space profile with run‑after‑catch value.

"Martinez is a long, 6‑foot-6 tackle who will likely be groomed as the successor at left tackle but is talented enough to work his way into the mix as the Tigers look to fill their right tackle position. In the secondary, Hall is a long, physical safety who can run, fill alleys and eventually grow into a back‑end centerpiece."

Now, as the offseason continues, LSU will have multiple early enrollees from the 2026 Recruiting Class taking part in their first Spring Camp with all eyes on the Bayou Bengals' newcomers.

