Flip Watch: No. 1 Prospect in America, LSU Football Commit Helping Recruiting Push
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are off to a 3-0 record to open the 2025 season with the program generating significant buzz as early championship contenders.
No. 3 LSU sent shockwaves across America after taking down the Clemson Tigers in Week 1 followed by back-to-back wins over Louisiana Tech and Florida to open SEC play.
For Kelly and the Bayou Bengals, the program is also seeing success on the recruiting scene with LSU carrying the momentum on the trail.
After taking down the Florida Gators in Week 3, the Tigers landed a commitment from Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston.
Houston had narrowed his focus to the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, and USC Trojans with Kelly and Co. receiving the final unofficial visit prior to a Sept. 15 commitment date.
Fresh off of the visit to Baton Rouge, Houston revealed a pledge to the LSU Tigers with the program landing the No. 8 rated quarterback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
The coveted signal-caller is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he completed 310-of-443 (70 percent) passing attempts for 4,480 yards and 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pounder also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores on his way to rewriting the record books for his prep squad.
But the Tigers have their eyes on flipping targets in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the help of a five-star commit.
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star Lamar Brown has become a critical component to the recruiting class with the No. 1 overall prospect in America also serving as a recruiter.
Brown, the No. 1 rated two-way recruit in the nation, pledged to the hometown program over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes.
Now, he's assisting the program on the recruiting scene after the LSU Tigers hosted three flip targets last weekend.
The Flip Targets: Brown Leading the Push
No. 1: Five-Star OL Immanuel Iheanacho [Oregon Commit]
Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho made his way to Baton Rouge for his unofficial visit with LSU last weekend.
The No. 2 rated offensive tackle in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle remains a top priority for Brian Kelly and Co. despite revealing a commitment to the Oregon Ducks over the summer with the Tigers keeping in direct contact.
Dan Lanning and the Ducks hold the verbal commitment, but the 6-foot-7, 350-pounder has the "Who's Who" of college football keeping tabs heading into his senior campaign.
That includes the LSU Tigers with the program receiving face-time on Saturday where he was accompanied by Brown during his visit.
No. 2: Four-Star RB KJ Edwards [Texas A&M Commit]
Carthage (Tex.) four-star running back KJ Edwards was back in Tiger Stadium last Saturday night for the LSU Tigers' Week 3 matchup against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
Edwards, the No. 3 rated running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, is currently verbally committed to the Texas A&M Aggies, but Kelly and Co. remain in pursuit of the elite prospect.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Lone Star State native took official visits to LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Colorado over the summer where the Aggies ultimately got over the hump to earn the pledge.
During Edwards' 2024 season, he rushed for 1,789 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging a whopping 12.6 yards per carry.
The coveted back showcased his dynamic ability as a receiving threat after also adding 30 receptions for 383 yards and 3 touchdowns for his prep squad.
Across Edwards' first three seasons of prep ball, he has amassed more than 4,000 rushing yards and 54 touchdowns while averaging better than 11 yards per attempt, according to Rivals.
No. 3: Four-Star LB JJ Bush [Arkansas Commit]
Theodore (Ala.) four-star linebacker JJ Bush was back in Baton Rouge last Saturday for LSU Tigers' SEC opener against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
Bush, the top-ranked linebacker in Alabama, has remained a priority target for Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals despite a commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks in July.
According to Rivals, LSU and Mississippi State have kept in touch with the touted linebacker as he evaluates his options prior to the Early Signing Period in December.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder flaunts impressive physical tools ready for the next level with the LSU Tigers making their presence felt in his recruitment.
Bush has remained a top target for LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker at the linebacker position where the program continues keeping a foot on the gas despite a commitment to Arkansas.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.