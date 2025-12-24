Lane Kiffin's New Staff Already Attracting America's Top Prospects to LSU Football

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has hit the ground running in Baton Rouge with the new shot-caller of the Tigers already assembling his coaching staff along with a strong 2026 Signing Class.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, the first plan of attack was to hit the recruiting trail with force in order to set the foundation for the future.

The minute LSU's new decision-maker arrived at the LSU Football Operations Building, he had a visitor waiting for him: Lamar Brown.

The Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect, and No. 1 recruit in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, was in his office ready to have a face-to-face conversation with the new head coach of the program he was committed to.

Since then, he's put pen to paper with the LSU Tigers as one of two five-stars signed, sealed and delivered. Brown will enroll over the summer to join the program after Spring Camp.

"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.

Brown's belief in what Kiffin is building is what separated LSU from others when he could have opted to reopen his recruitment.

“It’s great to know that I’ll have a coach who’s ready to compete for a national championship and wants to bring one back to Baton Rouge," Brown told Rivals.

But the LSU signee isn't the only prospect that believes in Kiffin.

Irmo (S.C.) four-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant has ascended into one of America's top prospects with strong ties to the new staff in Baton Rouge.

Bryant, the No. 1 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, comes in as a Top-50 overall prospect with the South Carolina native continuing to generate significant buzz.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin officially added defensive line coach Sterling Lucas to his staff in Baton Rouge on Monday with a formal announcement being made.

Kiffin and Co. poached Lucas from South Carolina where he was on Shane Beamer's staff in Columbia - now making the move to the Bayou State - with recruits fascinated with the move.

That includes the No. 1 EDGE in America:

LSU is already doing damage on the recruiting trail with the new staff extending offers left and right - with the most recent going out to the No. 2 running back in America, David Gabriel Georges.

LSU Tigers running backs coach Kevin Smith was formally introduced on Monday where he is wasting no time in dishing out an offer to Gabriel Georges.

Smith has developed a relationship with the five-star running back while serving as his primary recruiter during his time on the Ole Miss staff - which has the Rebels listed in his Top-8 schools.

But with Lane Kiffin's assistant coach now making his way to Baton Rouge, he's looking to carry that relationship developed to LSU.

