Former LSU Football Cornerback, Louisiana Native Visiting North Carolina Tar Heels

LSU Tigers cornerback transfer Ashton Stamps is set to visit Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, according to On3 Sports.

Stamps, who earned significant snaps during Fall Camp leading into the 2025 season, dropped down the depth chart come the regular season with Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane, five-star freshman DJ Pickett, and sophomore standout PJ Woodland handling duties at cornerback.

The Louisiana native started in all 13 games as a sophomore in 2024 where he emerged as the program's go-to guy at the cornerback position.

Across his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, Stamps appeared in 24 games with 17 starts in the purple-and-gold. He logged 74 tackles and 16 total pass breakups during that stretch.

Stamps signed with the LSU program in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a three-star prospect where he fulfilled his dream of playing for the Tigers - along with suiting up for secondary coach Corey Raymond.

"It's definitely from Coach Raymond. He's sent [Derek] Stingley, [Cordale] Flott, [Kristian] Fulton in the league. So just being able to pick up the on things that he may have seen in them, he's feeding that to us and it's really helped," Stamps said last fall.

"He's tough on us. It's what I think we were missing last year. He's a tough coach. He's not there to be your friend and he's always going to be tough on you."

During the regular season in October, ex-LSU head coach Brian Kelly took the podium where he stated that the program was looking to "protect" Stamps and backup safety Jardin Gilbert in 2025 with the goal of maintaining their redshirt status for another season of eligibility.

“We’re trying to protect them,” Kelly said. “Both of them.”

Stamps then left the LSU program in October with a desire to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal where he's now back in the free agent market.

Now, the Louisiana native will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop with the North Carolina Tar Heels getting the first visit.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: