Former LSU Football Five-Star Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Recent Memory
The LSU Tigers have seen a wide variety of talented players roll through Baton Rouge while suiting up in the purple and gold during their playing days.
From an underrated gem in Justin Jefferson to one of the most iconic signees in LSU history in Leonard Fournette, the program has always made sure to load up on gifted players.
But the National Signing Day headliners always come in the form of five-star prospects putting pen to paper with the program.
LSU has seen multiple five-stars sign with the program in recent memory whether it be Kayshon Boutte, Arik Gilbert, Harlem Berry or DJ Pickett.
Now, one of LSU's recent signees has been labeled as the biggest bust over the last decade.
247Sports listed the biggest busts in the modern era with a former LSU Tiger coming in at the No. 1 slot.
Arik Gilbert: Former Five-Star, No. 1 Tight End in America
LSU signed Arik Gilbert in the 2020 Recruiting Class where he arrived in Baton Rouge as the highest-rated tight end in modern recruiting history.
The five-star Swiss Army Knife of a tight end had the complete package, but after one season, decided to transfer where the wheels fell off in his production.
"While he still has time remaining on his eligibility clock, it would take a significant turnaround for Arik Gilbert to revitalize his college football career. He landed at LSU ahead of the 2020 season as one of the most prized tight ends in recruiting history, delivered a promising start to his career as a true freshman and has hardly seen the field since.
"Gilbert transferred to his home state and suited up for Georgia as a converted wide receiver, but he also missed much of his sophomore year for personal reasons. He later joined the Nebraska roster but was promptly arrested and never played for the Huskers. Gilbert is now back in the transfer portal for a third time."
Aside from Gilbert, the headliner name came in former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell, whose playing career is certainly one for the history books.
No. 2 on the List: Quarterback Tate Martell
"From his feature in the Netflix show "QB1" to his infamous call-out of Ohio State teammate Justin Fields, Tate Martell rubbed more than a few people the wrong way throughout his rise as a prospect and time with the Buckeyes. The former top-100 recruit lost quarterback competitions at both Ohio State and Miami before he transferred to UNLV, where his career fizzled out due to injury. In the end, Martell threw just 35 passes across stops at three schools before he stepped away from football to focus on business ventures."
The LSU Tigers recently reeled in another Top-10 Signing class with Brian Kelly and the football staff looking to continue developing their talent with expectations at an all-time high in Baton Rouge.
