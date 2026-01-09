Lane Kiffin Calls for Controversial Pass Interference on Final Play of Ole Miss's Loss
Ole Miss’s magical season and College Football Playoff run came to an end Thursday after a crushing loss in a 31–27 thriller at the hands of Miami. It was the Rebels’ first CFP appearance and despite all the drama surrounding Lane Kiffin’s departure for LSU, Ole Miss proved to be a true title threat.
Kiffin wanted to stick around to coach the Rebels through their CFP run, an idea that administration did not go for, naming defensive coordinator Pete Golding as the permanent coach immediately. Although Kiffin brought numerous offensive staffers along with him, much of the outgoing staff stayed with Ole Miss for the postseason. That changed to a degree as the Rebels advanced to the CFP semifinal against Miami.
Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and running backs coach Kevin Smith coached Ole Miss against Miami Thursday. However, tight ends coach Joe Cox and wide receivers coach George McDonald were off to Louisiana, not on the Ole Miss sideline at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.
Although the breakup between Kiffin and Ole Miss was as messy as could be, the new LSU coach continued to cheer for his team through the CFP run after leading the Rebels to a historic 11-1 regular-season finish. He did the same once the run finished, sending a heartfelt message on his X account an hour after the game.
“Amazing effort and grit,” he wrote to his former team alongside a heartbroken GIF. “Best season ever in the history of Ole Miss! Love guys.”
He wasn’t done there, though. Ole Miss got a final shot to win the game after Miami quarterback Carson Beck’s epic touchdown run, which turned into a game winner for the Hurricanes. Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss connected on two chunk plays to move the Rebels 40 yards down the field to Miami’s 35-yard line for a final shot to walk away with a miracle win.
Chambliss’s final pass fell to the ground. Although it was a bit long, the throw caught Rebels receiver De'Zhaun Stribling’s hand as he absorbed plenty of contact, which had Ole Miss fans clamoring for a pass interference call and one more shot to pull out a win.
Safe to say that Kiffin agreed with his former fan base:
Lane Kiffin’s previous commentary on Ole Miss’ CFP run
Kiffin hasn’t been shy on social media to congratulate his former team during the Rebels’ CFP run. After a first-round victory at home over Tulane, Ole Miss’s first game without Kiffin and Golding’s debut, the new LSU coach congratulated his former players and Golding. Of course, the message ended with an emoji of the Trinidad and Tobago flag as an ode to Chambliss.
Following Ole Miss’ epic 39-34 upset of Georgia in the Sugar Bowl and CFP quarterfinal, Kiffin posted another congratulatory message with the Trinidad flag, plus photos that appeared to show family members watching the game from a box.
Kiffin didn’t attend the contest against Georgia as he remained in Baton Rouge, La., to attend an LSU women’s basketball game and make an appearance with coach Kim Mulkey.