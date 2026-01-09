Florida State Transfer Who Committed To SEC Rival Taking Visit to LSU Football

Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Mario Nash will visit Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Friday to begin his stay in Baton Rouge, according to 104.5 ESPN.

Nash checks in as a Top-50 offensive tackle in the NCAA Transfer Portal with multiple SEC schools in pursuit of the former Seminoles youngster after spending one season in Tallahassee.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Mississippi native signed with Florida State as a Top-15 offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season under Mike Norvell and Co., he elected to depart the Sunshine State.

Now, Nash is in the Transfer Portal - and despite revealing a commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday - will visit LSU on Friday.

It's a significant development for Kiffin and the LSU Tigers with the program remaining in pursuit of offensive linemen in the Transfer Portal with two signees to this point.

Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers are hosting a Top-35 offensive tackle in the Transfer Portal: Mario Nash.



The 6’4, 270-pound FSU transfer committed to Miss St. on Tuesday, but is set to visit Baton Rouge, @MattMoscona reports.



Nash is a former 4-star, Top-15 OL in America. pic.twitter.com/3m7cMHqUh7 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 9, 2026

Once the portal opened, LSU saw seven offensive linemen depart the program with Kiffin's coaching staff now in pursuit of multiple free agents - including Nash as he prepares for his visit.

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Micah DeBose arrived in Baton Rouge on Thursday for a visit to LSU, sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI.

DeBose is coming off of his true freshman campaign in Tuscaloosa after signing with the Crimson Tide as a four-star, Top-20 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-4, 319-pounder took a redshirt year in his lone season with Alabama where he now enters the NCAA Transfer Portal with four years of eligibility remaining.

LSU remains in search of reinforcements in the trenches with the Tigers losing seven offensive linemen from the 2025 roster to the Transfer Portal.

News: Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers will host Alabama freshman offensive lineman Micah DeBose for a visit today, @MattMoscona reports.



The Crimson Tide transfer checks in as a Top-20 IOL in the Transfer Portal.



LSU was a finalist for the 6’5, 319-pounder out of high school. pic.twitter.com/KnZ8mx8vc2 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 8, 2026

Now, the high-profile transfer is in Baton Rouge for an official visit with Kiffin and Co. looking to seal the deal with the talented prospect that had LSU among his finalists out of high school.

The Transfer Portal will officially close on Jan. 16 with the LSU Tigers looking to reel in the top haul in America with over 15 signees to this point for the program - now searching for reinforcements in the trenches.

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: