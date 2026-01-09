LSU Football Must Target This Five-Star USC Trojans QB Amid Demond Williams Decision

USC Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending one season with Lincoln Riley and Co. in Los Angeles, he revealed via social media on Thursday.

Longstreet signed with the USC program as a consensus top-five signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he checked in as a five-star prospect in his class.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder made the decision to join Riley and the Trojans over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others, out of high school.

But the stint with USC was short-lived after revealing plans of departing the program after playing in only four games in one season with the Trojans.

During his only year in Los Angeles, he completed 13 of 15 attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing 11 times for 76 yards and two more scores.

“He wants a chance to compete, that’s how you get better — only by playing,” his father Kevin told Rivals. “He loves USC, the team and players, but no guarantees in life and Husan is a competitor.

“Everyone is saying ‘sit for another year, only need one good year.’ But there’s no guarantee Lincoln is back next year, what if we struggle and a new staff comes in? Then he has to learn whole new system. He wants to play now and give himself his best shot.”

Longstreet is eyeing an opportunity to become a Day 1 starter at his next school. Could the LSU Tigers be a match made in heaven with the program currently sitting with zero scholarship quarterbacks?

The Bayou Bengals have been tied to multiple top signal-callers in the free agent market with the program hosting Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt this week on a multi-day stay.

Along with Leavitt, there was buzz surrounding Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and his intentions to enter the Transfer Portal where Kiffin and Co. appeared to have identified the Huskies signal-caller as a top option - seemingly shifting focus away from Leavitt.

Now, Williams Jr. has reversed course and has announced a return to the Huskies for the 2026 season.

Kiffin and Co. will be intensifying their pursuit for a franchise quarterback moving forward where Longstreet could certainly fit what the program is looking for.

