Former LSU Football Wide Receiver, Coveted Louisiana Recruit Reveals New Home
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue seeing movement in the NCAA Transfer Portal with former members of the program revealing their new schools for the 2025 season.
Along with players from the 2024 roster entering the Transfer Portal this offseason, LSU has also seen former Tigers re-enter the market from previous seasons.
One of the players to re-enter the portal in order to find a new school: Wide receiver Koy Moore.
The former Tiger began his career with LSU out of high school before transferring to Auburn. Moore then had by a stop at Western Kentucky following his stint with both LSU and Auburn.
Across his five-year college career, Moore has appeared in 41 games while tallying 52 receptions for 613 yards and one touchdown.
The most productive season of his career came during his first year with the Auburn Tigers in 2022 where he logged 20 catches for 314 yards and his lone touchdown.
Now, it'll be a fourth school for Moore after revealing he has signed with the UNLV Rebels.
Moore will be joined by a pair of ex-Tigers in Las Vegas: Denver Harris and Jalen Lee
Denver Harris: Cornerback
Former Tigers cornerback Denver Harris has had a unique college career to this point. He began his career at Texas A&M in 2022 before entering the Transfer Portal following one season with the program.
From there, Harris went to LSU in 2023 for one season where he was saw limited action.
Fast forward to the 2024 season and Harris took his talents to UTSA where he enrolled in his third school in just as many seasons.
Now, it'll be four schools in four years for Harris after announcing he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal once again last month.
“I want to start by thanking the entire UTSA family for allowing me the opportunity to continue to play the game that I love. After much consideration and discussions with my family, I have decided to enter into the transfer portal,” Harris wrote via social media in December.
Harris was a prized recruit out of high school where he was rated as the No. 6 overall prospect in Texas, the No. 3 cornerback in the 2022 Recruiting Class and the No. 23 overall prospect in the cycle.
On Tuesday, Harris revealed where he will be suiting up for the 2025 season: The UNLV Rebels.
The former five-star will head to the West coast and lace up his cleats for Dan Mullen's new squad this upcoming season as he reconstructs his roster.
Jalen Lee: Defensive Lineman
Lee was a rotational piece on the defensive line alongside Paris Shand, Gio Paez, Ahmad Breaux, Dominick McKinley and others during the 2024 season.
The Louisiana native transferred from Florida to LSU during the 2023 offseason where he ultimately spent two seasons in Baton Rouge.
Lee has 21 career tackles with a sack and forced fumble across 36 games. In 2024, he only played in four games after battling the injury bug.
He was a four-star prospect out of high school prior to signing with the Florida Gators where he has now reunited with his old head coach Dan Mullen.
Lee has signed with the UNLV Rebels where he will rejoin Mullen after the two handled business together in Gainesville during Lee's stint with the Gators.
The Offseason Moves:
The 2024 Departures (19):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback (UCF)
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback (Georgia State)
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- JK Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle (Wisconsin)
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback (App State)
- Kimo Makane'ole: Defensive Lineman (West Virginia)
- Jalen Lee: Defensive Lineman (UNLV Rebels)
The LSU Additions:
For the LSU Tigers, the program holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class with their elite-level recruiting efforts paired with the ability to provide prospects with the appropriate NIL packages.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (8):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
The Additions on Defense (7):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
- S Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
