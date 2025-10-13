Former Oregon Ducks Commit, Elite LSU Football Target Raves About Visit With Tigers
Brentwood (Tenn.) five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman made his way to Baton Rouge on Saturday for an unofficial visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers as the program intensifies its pursuit.
The top-five wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle recently backed off of a pledge to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks after being committed to the program for a short stint.
Now, schools from coast-to-coast are battling for his pledge with the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, and Texas Longhorns, among others, turning up the heat for his services.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder hauled in 56 receptions for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns for his prep squad as a sophomore in 2024. Now, he's reaping the benefits of his success on the recruiting trail.
The ex-Oregon Ducks pledge hit the road to Baton Rouge this past weekend for an unofficial visit to LSU where Brian Kelly and Co. rolled out the red carpet.
Bowman departed the Bayou State impressed with his visit as the Tigers make their presence felt as one of his top schools.
Kelly and Co. continue piecing together priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Bowman emerging as a name to know.
What makes the talented pass-catcher a lethal weapon on the prep scene?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Lean, wiry strong outside receiver who consistently makes plays in the short-to-intermediate passing game and in aerial situations. Faster top-end speedsters exist; however, speed-varying nuance is advanced. Wins with impressive acceleration and the ability to shift up and down deftly, particularly within 20 yards.
"Fast enough downfield with the testing data to support that. Strong two-way snaps at receiver and cornerback. Could legitimately play P4 ball at either spot. Major production as a sophomore with 50-plus catches, 1,000-plus yards, and eight touchdowns. Above average route runner at this stage thanks to hip-sinking flexibility; fuels sudden breaks and top-of-route juice.
"Lean and narrow through the core, but broad-shouldered and longer-armed to regularly expand the catch radius. Flashes body control and timing acumen to make contested catches. Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year impact player with a long-term ceiling beyond college."
