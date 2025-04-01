Four-Star LSU Football Commit, No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana to Visit SEC Rival
Destrehan (La.) four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on March 22, but it hasn't stopped the top programs in America from pursuing his services.
Mack committed to Brian Kelly's program following a beneficial visit to campus for Spring Camp with the Tigers ultimately earning the pledge.
The No. 1 rated wideout committed to LSU over the likes of Texas, Texas A&M and Ohio State, among several others.
“A big part of it for LSU is that stay-home mentality,” Mack told On3 Sports in February. “I hear that a lot from the coaches. I am always hearing from coach (Cortez) Hankton, Coach (Joe) Sloan and Coach (Frank) Wilson (III). The staff is cool, and I like Coach Hankton a lot because he keeps it real.
"He develops receivers too. LSU is easy for me to get to, and I like the environment up there. It feels crazy on game day. My family would get the chance to see me play, and I’d be with guys I already have a brotherhood with.”
Mack became the second Top-10 receiver to commit to the program in March after the Bayou Bengals reeled in a pledge from Tristen Keys, the No. 1 rated wideout in America, earlier in the month.
“I want to play in an air raid offense, for a great staff and in a great environment. I want to be surrounded by the right people,” Keys told On3 Sports during Under Armour All-America week in December.
“For me, great relationships with the coaches and the team are important. It is about finding that place I can call home.”
Now, the Texas Longhorns are continuing their heavy pursuit of Mack where they will host him for a pair of unofficial visits this spring, according to 247Sports.
He will be back in Austin with Steve Sarkisian and Co. twice in April to check out the scenes of the Lone Star State.
It's clear the Longhorns have Mack's attention, but it's the home-state program that has the pledge as it currently stands.
It's a long way out from the Early Signing Period in December where the Tigers will have to keep a foot on the gas for Mack's services as other program's push to flip him.
