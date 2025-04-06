Four-Star LSU Football Target, Top-Five Defensive Lineman in America Visits SEC Rival
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive lineman Deuce Geralds continues his meteoric rise as one of the top prospects in America after a standout 2024 campaign.
Geralds, the No. 5 rated defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has blossomed into a priority target for multiple SEC programs this offseason.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers with the program getting Geralds down to Baton Rouge for a spring visit in March.
Now, after beginning to assess the contenders in his recruitment, Geralds has trimmed his list to 10 programs.
LSU, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Oregon have made the cut for the 6-foot-1, 275-pounder.
LSU and Ohio State remain a pair of schools that are pushing all the right buttons.
Now, he's in Norman checking out the scenes of the Oklahoma's campus while taking in Spring Camp with Brent Venables' program.
Geralds, one of the top prospects in the Peach State, will have a slew of options to choose from, but the Tigers remain heavily in the mix for his services.
He's now down to 10 schools with LSU continuing to battle it out against multiple powerhouse programs on the recruiting scene.
LSU Labeled a Finalist for Top-10 WR
Lucas (Tex.) Panther Creek four-star wide receiver Jalen Lott has cruised up the recruiting rankings following a standout junior campaign in the Lone Star State.
Lott, the No. 6 rated wide receiver in America, has made a name for himself in Texas with multiple programs taking an interest in the fast-rising prospect.
Now, the 6-foot, 170-pounder has become a household name with a myriad of schools reaching out to the coveted pass catcher.
That includes the LSU Tigers with the program set to host Lott for an official visit this summer, according to 247Sports.
Brian Kelly's crew has made Lott a priority with the wide receiver room becoming a unit the program is looking to retool via the 2026 Recruiting Class.
But Lott could be a challenge down the stretch of his recruitment with Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks making noise.
The elite-level wideout recently took a trip to Oregon where he soaked in the scenes of what Eugene has to offer.
Now, the predictions are beginning to roll in for Lott to land in the Ducks' 2026 class.
But the talented wideout is keeping his options open after trimming his list to 10 schools on Thursday.
Lott is now down to the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, USC Trojans and Miami Hurricanes.
Lott is expected to be in Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay during the final weekend of May to get a look at what the LSU Tigers can offer.
LSU is already making moves in the wide receiver market with the program up to four commitments to this point, including the No. 1 wideout in America, Tristen Keys.
