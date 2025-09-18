Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles Target Reacts to LSU Football Visit
Jackson (Miss.) Calloway four-star offensive lineman Li'Marcus Jones continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle while dominating the prep scene.
Jones, a Top-15 offensive tackle in America, backed off of a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels during the offseason as his recruitment blossomed.
Following the decision, Jones saw offers roll in left and right with the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida State Seminoles, Oregon Ducks, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Duke Blue Devils, among several others, enter the race.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder out of Jackson (Miss.) is a player that has garnered SEC interest as his rise continues in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU program in on the action.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are a program that has stayed in the mix for Jones' services with the coaching staff staying in contact.
This past weekend, Jones was in Baton Rouge on an unofficial visit for the program's SEC opener against the Florida Gators where he raved about his time in town.
"LSU is different; it gives you a vibe that makes you feel like you're at home," Jones told Rivals following the trip.
Jones spent time alongside multiple LSU commitments and targets with the program utilizing the showdown as a critical recruiting weekend.
The four-star offensive lineman will be one the LSU Tigers battle for until the buzzer with a slew of powerhouse programs in the mix early for the ex-Ole Miss commit.
"I decommitted because I felt like I committed too early," Jones told 247Sports. "I wanted to get to know the coaches better. I wanted to see how Ole Miss is as a family and culturally."
After a visit to LSU this past weekend, the Bayou Bengals will keep a foot on the gas for the Magnolia State native as his rise continues in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
