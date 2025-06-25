Highly-Touted LSU Football Quarterback Target Reveals Commitment Decision
Murrieta (Calif.) four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver continues his meteoric rise this offseason with the LSU Tigers entering his process in a big way this month.
Beaver, a Top-25 quarterback in America, is in the midst of a pivotal stretch in his recruitment process after backing off of a commitment to the Boise State Broncos in June.
“Earlier this week, after speaking with Coach Danielson, I made the decision to decommit from Boise State and reopen my recruiting process,” Beaver wrote. “This decision was a tremendously difficult one, because of how good the Boise State family has been to us.
"My family and I have nothing but gratitude for the kindness that has been shown to us by the Boise State coaching staff and “Bronco Nation” as a whole. I wish the Boise State family nothing but the best in the future.”
Following the news, Beaver received phone call after phone call from the top programs in America with the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels getting in contact early.
The California native quickly received offers from the Rebels and Ducks after strong camp performances.
Then, the LSU Tigers got in on the action after extending an offer to Beaver on Sunday in hopes of getting a foot in the door in his process.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder is coming off a junior campaign where he completed over 66 percent of his passes for 3,214 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Beaver threw just six interceptions during his breakout season in California. He also tallied 411 yards rushing and six more scores on the ground.
But before the Bayou Bengals could intensify their push for Beaver, he made his college decision.
The California native is heading to Eugene (Ore.) after revealing a commitment to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday.
Beaver took an official visit to Oregon this past weekend where the program ultimately sealed the deal in his recruitment process.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in pursuit of a quarterback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle after seeing top-five signal-caller Bowe Bentley commit to the Oklahoma Sooners last week.
Bentley, one of the top prospects in America, was the No. 1 quarterback on LSU's board.
LSU will go back to the drawing board in the quarterback market with the program set to utilize the NCAA Dead Period to re-evaluate options.
