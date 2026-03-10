LSU Football, Oregon Ducks Among Top Schools for No. 3 Running Back in America

Richmond (Tex.) Randle four-star running back Landen Williams-Callis is beginning to identify the contenders in his recruitment process with Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers piquing his interest.

Williams-Callis checks in as the No. 3 rated running back in America where he has become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with schools from coast-to-coast getting in on the action.

The 5-foot-8, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas Longhorns, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers extended a scholarship his way in late December after running backs coach Kevin Smith made the call to the Lone Star State standout following an eye-popping junior campaign.

Williams-Callis is coming off of a historic season for his prep squad after rushing the ball 324 times for 3,502 yards to go along with 24 receptions for 266 receiving yards.

He scored a whopping 59 rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown - adding one kickoff return score - while compiling 4,035 all-purpose yards.

Now, there are 15 schools that Williams-Callis is focusing on: LSU, USC, Michigan, SMU, Texas, Indiana, Florida State, UCLA, Houston, Missouri, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oregon, and Florida.

It's a strong list of contenders for the dominant running back that is surging on the recruiting trail this offseason in the 2027 cycle.

Kiffin and Co. are pushing for Louisiana's No. 1 running back Trey Martin - along with the state's No. 2 back in Jayden Miles - but are also looking nationally in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Williams-Callis on their radar.

Now, the Bayou Bengals have piqued Williams-Callis' interest after landing among his top schools this week with contenders emerging in his recruitment.

By The Numbers:

2024: Texas 5A D-II state championship Offensive MVP with 23 carries for 101 yards and 1 TD. Finished sophomore season with 2,103 yards and 43 TDs on 9.14 yards per carry. Also caught 20 passes for 289 yards and 2 TDs.

2023: Texas District 10-5A D-II Overall MVP as a freshman. Ran for 1,946 yards and 23 TDs on 9.34 yards per carry, while catching 10 passes for 173 yards and 4 TDs.

