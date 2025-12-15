Historic Recruiting Milestone Achieved By Lane Kiffin Amid LSU Football's Hot Start

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have attacked the recruiting trail this month with the program inking a strong 2026 Signing Class in December.

Upon arriving in Baton Rouge on Nov. 30, Kiffin wasted no time in getting right to work after having a one-on-one meeting with the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, Lamar Brown.

In a move that ultimately paid dividends in LSU's Signing Class, the new coaching staff in the Bayou State was then able to keep the top-ranked prospect committed to the program - then signing with LSU on Dec. 5.

But Kiffin is making history of his own already in Baton Rouge after inking a pair of five-star prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Class.

The elite head coach has signed more five-star prospects with LSU in his first month with the program than his time with Ole Miss across six seasons, according to multiple recruiting services.

"That is our number one focus right now is to sign the best class that we possibly can Wednesday," Kiffin said during his introductory press conference. "Also, we have big-picture thinking too.

"We're not reaching or we're not signing kids because they're from this school or that school or any of that stuff, okay? We're going to sign the best players that we can on Wednesday.

"I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, it makes me want to get on the phone right now."

Now, with the Early Signing Period in the rearview mirror, Kiffin and Co. have locked in 14 signees to the 2026 Recruiting Class.

The new staff in Baton Rouge took a "quality over quantity" approach with the Tigers holding the highest average player grade of 93.81, according to 247Sports.

But the headliners in the 2026 Recruiting Class are Richard Anderson and Lamar Brown - with both rated No. 1 at their positions.

Meet the Headliners: Kiffin Strikes Gold

No. 1: Lamar Brown

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown officially signed with the LSU Tigers on the final day of the Early Signing Period last Friday.

Brown, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, made the decision to commit to the LSU Tigers in July with the Bayou Bengals then landing the top-ranked recruit in America.

In what became a two-team race between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies, the opportunity to play in front of his friends and family set the pace in his decision-making process.

"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.

Now, the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder is locked in with LSU where he will look to play defensive line at the next level.

No. 2: DT Richard Anderson

For Anderson, the New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr prospect capped off an illustrious high school career on Saturday night in the Caesars SuperDome after earning his second consecutive state championship.

The No. 1 defensive tackle in America signed with the LSU Tigers last week, but had business to handle on the prep scene before preparing for the next phase of his playing career.

Now, the 6-foot-4, 335-pounder wraps up his high school career with 27 consecutive wins and back-to-back state titles after departing his Edna Karr program as one of the most decorated athletes in school history.

But LSU received positive news on Anderson after it was revealed he will officially be enrolling early with the program - making his way to Baton Rouge in January.

Anderson will be a full participant in Spring Camp with the No. 1 defensive lineman in America ready to hit the ground running with the Bayou Bengals.

