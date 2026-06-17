Brother of 5-Star LSU Commit is Joining Lane Kiffin's 2028 Recruiting Class

The LSU Tigers are on a recruiting heater, and the good news just keeps on rolling in from Baton Rouge.

However, after landing multiple elite commitments in the 2027 class over the past few weeks, the Tigers are now addressing the 2028 cycle. And in the process, LSU is taking the first steps toward forming one of the elite sibling duos in the SEC for multiple seasons to come.

LSU has landed the first commitment in its 2028 cycle, as three-star offensive tackle Isaiah Whitehead has chosen to join the Tigers and head coach Lane Kiffin. The news comes only a few hours after Whitehead's older brother and five-star 2027 edge rusher, Chris Whitehead, announced his commitment to LSU on Wednesday.

LSU Tigers Continue to Dominate Recruiting This Offseason

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

LSU has now landed 10 commitments in the month of June, nine of those coming in the 2027 class. And the scary part is, the Tigers might just be getting started. There are multiple other 2027 players that LSU is still in contention for along with a few potential flip candidates.

The Tigers are now up to 13 commits in the 2027 class, but that's hardly stopping the 2028 cycle from making headlines with the latest edition in Whitehead.

A product of Lloyd C. Bird High School in Chesterfield, VA where he is teammates with his older brother, Isaiah Whitehead is the No. 34 offensive tackle in the 2028 class and the No. 7 overall player in the state of Virginia, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Standing at nearly 6-5, 325 pounds, Whitehead will only continue to grow into his massive frame as his high school career winds down. By the time he gets to campus in two years, he could be ready to have a key depth role on the offensive line, though it would certainly be ideal if he's able to battle for a starting job.

Despite his three-star status, Whitehead has received offers from top programs like Georgia, Penn State, Texas A&M, Missouri, Florida State and Tennessee along with offers from teams like South Carolina, Virginia, Pitt, SMU, Cal, Maryland, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and many more.

It's clear that other elite teams are intrigued by Whitehead's potential, which might signal that LSU has secured an early steal in the 2028 recruiting class.

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