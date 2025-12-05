How to Watch Elite WR Chris Henry Jr. Choose Between LSU, Oregon, Ohio State and USC

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. will reveal his final decision on Friday morning with the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans looking to flip the Ohio State commit.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound wide receiver comes in as the No. 1 ranked prospect at his position with the Ducks and Buckeyes appearing to be the two teams that have separated themselves from the pack in crunch time.

"While LSU and Texas have presented significant offers this week, sources tell ESPN that Ohio State + Oregon remain clear leaders for Henry, No. 7 in the ESPN 300," ESPN's Eli Lederman wrote via X.

LSU entered the race within the last 48 hours with Lane Kiffin and Co. swinging for the fences for the jumbo wide receiver, according to Rivals.

Sources confirm to @ESPN that No. 1 WR Chris Henry Jr. will announce his signing plans today on @PatMcAfeeShow.



“As Pete Nakos and I have been reporting, there is consistent dialogue with multiple schools involved with Chris Henry. But there is growing doubt around Oregon that they will ultimately be able to get him in the fold, while confidence is growing around the Buckeyes that they will be able to sign him,” Rivals VP of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong said Friday morning.

“The situation has been very fluid the past few days, and will continue to be one to watch until he announces.”

Now, as "Decision Day" arrives, what are the best ways to watch Henry Jr. make his pick?

The No. 1 wide receiver in America will join The Pat McAfee Show at 11:10 a.m. CT to choose between Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, LSU, and USC.

🚨NEWS🚨 No. 1 WR Chris Henry Jr. will announce where he will sign on The Pat McAfee Show at 12:10 pm ET., @Hayesfawcett3 reports✍️



Read: https://t.co/1QZhghJUC8 pic.twitter.com/3MDnapSzOG — Rivals (@Rivals) December 5, 2025

The Rivals Scouting Report: "Jumbo receiver with a rare combination of size, athleticism, and coordination as a young prospect. Continued growing and adding size throughout his high school career, checking in at around 6-foot-5 and over 200 pounds going into his senior season.

"Has good length, with arms around 34 inches. Tests as a strong athlete with good speed at his size in the combine setting. Flashes functional movement skills at his size, showing the ability to sink his hips and change direction with ease. Touts good ball skills and catch radius. Tracks the ball over his shoulder and can win in jump ball situations."

Now, Henry Jr. will sign with a program on Friday morning with the Ohio State Buckeyes seemingly holding all the momentum.

