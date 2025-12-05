LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Battling For Top Wide Receiver Chris Henry Jr.

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is less than an hour away from making his final decision with the Ohio State Buckeyes commit mulling over options at the buzzer.

In what has emerged as an Ohio State versus Oregon battle, the LSU Tigers have entered the race down the stretch as a team that will seemingly have a hat on the table, according to Rivals.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound wide receiver comes in as the No. 1 ranked prospect at his position with the Ducks and Buckeyes appearing to be the two teams that have generated the most buzz during his process this week.

“As Pete Nakos and I have been reporting, there is consistent dialogue with multiple schools involved with Chris Henry. But there is growing doubt around Oregon that they will ultimately be able to get him in the fold, while confidence is growing around the Buckeyes that they will be able to sign him,” Rivals VP of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong said Friday morning.

“The situation has been very fluid the past few days, and will continue to be one to watch until he announces.”

On Friday morning, Rivals revealed that the five teams in the race are Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, USC, and LSU.

Henry Jr. is set to reveal his commitment decision at 11:10 am. CT on The Pat McAfee Show where, according to reports via Rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes could hold on.

What will the elite pass catcher provide the program of his choosing at the next level?

The Scouting Report:

"Jumbo receiver with a rare combination of size, athleticism, and coordination as a young prospect. Continued growing and adding size throughout his high school career, checking in at around 6-foot-5 and over 200 pounds going into his senior season.

"Has good length, with arms around 34 inches. Tests as a strong athlete with good speed at his size in the combine setting. Flashes functional movement skills at his size, showing the ability to sink his hips and change direction with ease. Touts good ball skills and catch radius. Tracks the ball over his shoulder and can win in jump ball situations.

Chris Henry Jr., Mater Dei wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Sustained a season-ending knee injury as a junior, missing most of the year. Heading into his senior season, his production is below average for a top wide receiver prospect.

"Has a strong pedigree as the son of the late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry. Will need to capitalize on more extensive reps and continue developing, but has a very high physical upside.

