How Tom Brady Helped Flip Bryce Underwood Away from LSU Football to Michigan
Belleville (Mich.) five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday, he revealed via social media.
Underwood, the No. 1 quarterback in America, pledged to Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals on Jan. 6, and after remaining committed to the program for over 300 days, has made the switch.
With the Early Signing Period inching closer, Michigan had become a hot topic in his recruitment with reports surrounding a $10.5 million NIL package being offered to Underwood.
Now, the move is official with Underwood joining the Wolverines' 2025 Recruiting Class.
There were several factors down the stretch that favored Michigan. From a "life-changing NIL package" to Ann Arbor being 30 minutes away from his hometown, they all helped the Wolverines win out.
But there was another piece that slipped under the radar: NFL legend Tom Brady's role.
According to a report from CBS Sports, Brady played a pivotal role in the recruitment of Underwood over the final weeks of his process:
"A FaceTime conversation between Brady and Underwood a few weeks ago marked the beginning of their relationship, which grew over multiple conversations," CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported.
Brady, a Michigan alum, spent two years as the backup for Michigan before emerging as the starter during the 1998 and 1999 seasons. From there, the legendary NFL figure went on to win seven Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his professional career.
Despite Brady speaking up and developing ties with Underwood, the Wolverines remained skeptical he would flip there way, but as time went on, their relationship grew with more dialogue.
CBS Sports included in their report the final stages of Underwood's recruitment with help from Brady:
"However, the tide began to turn after a pivotal family discussion last weekend. During that conversation, Underwood and his family weighed the pros and cons of Michigan and LSU. Michigan, despite its 5-5 record, appeared more appealing than LSU, which has slumped to 6-4 following three consecutive losses. The idea of becoming a hometown hero for a school just 30 minutes from his home in Belleville, Michigan, also carried significant weight.
"The final pieces fell into place earlier this week when Underwood made a secret visit to Michigan on Tuesday and Wednesday. He shadowed head coach Sherrone Moore at practice, sat in on meetings, and gained deeper insights into the program. By Wednesday, Underwood privately informed Moore of his plans to commit. A day later, Underwood made his decision public, catching even his high school coach by surprise."
Brian Kelly and Co. continue working through shaky waters during the 2024 season after falling to 6-4 on the season while being in the midst of a three-game losing skid.
Now, tack on the loss of Underwood, the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Class, and the program has seemingly hit rock bottom.
LSU currently holds commitments from a trio of five-star prospects, which includes pledges from Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) and DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB).
Berry chimed in following the news of Underwood flipping to the Michigan Wolverines.
The No. 1 Running Back in America Speaks Out:
Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal five-star running back Harlem Berry revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Jan. 3 with the decision having a rippling effect on the recruiting trail.
From there, the Bayou Bengals added pledges from Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) and a number of other blue-chip prospects.
On Thursday, Underwood, who announced a commitment to LSU on Jan. 6 after Berry, went public with the decision that he would be flipping his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Michigan Wolverines.
The news comes on the heels of the Wolverines reportedly piecing together an NIL package north of $10.5 million over four years.
Now, LSU has lost a commitment from the No. 1 quarterback in America with all attention shifting towards the Tigers hoping to maintain the 2025 Recruiting Class.
All eyes are now on Berry, the No. 1 running back in America, and Pickett, the top-ranked cornerback in the country, among several others.
For Berry, he went public with a reaction after the news of Underwood flipping to Michigan:
Berry has remained loyal to LSU ever since revealing a commitment to the program. He's been in Baton Rouge for several game day appearances while helping the Tigers on the recruiting trail as well.
Now, his counterpart in Underwood, has made his final decision with the Michigan Wolverines landing his services. He'll put pen to paper on Dec. 4 during the Early Signing Period after an aggressive NIL offer.
