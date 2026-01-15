Which LSU Football Transfer Portal Target Could Commit to Lane Kiffin's Program Next?

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are scorching hot in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program currently holding the No. 1 class in America after a strong two-week stretch.

Once Kiffin made his way to Baton Rouge, there was a primary focus on dominating in the free agent market with the coaching staff certainly "living up to the hype" this month amid roster reconstruction.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

LSU has signed the likes of Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown, and Boise State safety Ty Benefield, among several others, as the program cruised to the top spot.

Kiffin and Co. have locked down over 25 signees via the Transfer Portal with the roster being reconstructed from top to bottom on offense with critical pieces also added on defense.

But there are position groups that are in need of reinforcements heading into the homestretch of the Transfer Portal window.

Courtesy of Tyree Holloway's Instagram.

With the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, which priority target could commit to the program next?

A look into two targets that could be potential candidates on "commit watch" at the buzzer:

No. 1: OL Devin Harper - Ole Miss Rebels

The Louisiana native signed with the Rebels as a Top-10 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle after flipping his commitment away from the LSU Tigers at the time - now finding himself in the Transfer Portal after one season in Oxford.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Shreveport (La.) product emerged as one of the most prized prospects in America where he came in as a Top-150 prospect in his cycle - emerging as one of the Rebels' top signees.

Now, after one year in the Magnolia State, Harper has made his move where he will depart the program and hit the free agent market despite Ole Miss Football recently revealing he would "stay home" in 2026.

Sources have indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that Kiffin and Co. are prioritizing Harper where LSU will likely emerge as the team to beat in his Transfer Portal process.

Courtesy of Devin Harper's Instagram.

No. 2: OL Sean Thompkins - Baylor Bears

The former Baylor Bears offensive lineman revealed a commitment to Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels this month, but it hasn't stopped Kiffin and the LSU Tigers from pursuing.

Thompkins verbally committed to the ACC program after a stint with Baylor, but is yet to sign paperwork with the Tar Heels - leaving the door open for the LSU coaching staff.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder is coming off of a 2025 season where he appeared in 10 games as a redshirt sophomore for the Bears - logging 460 snaps as an offensive tackle.

Thompkins will take a visit to LSU on Thursday with the Bayou Bengals looking to make a strong impression, LSU Tigers On SI has learned.

There is a need for bodies in the trenches - and with most position groups filled out - offensive line is the unit LSU Tigers On SI will be watching heading into the weekend.

