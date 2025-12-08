Indiana Hoosiers 'High on the List' For Elite LSU Football Wide Receiver Target

Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales has blossomed into one of America's top prospects after a strong junior campaign in the Hoosier State.

Sales, the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has the nation's top programs in pursuit with the hometown Indiana Hoosiers catching his eye, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Following a sophomore campaign where Sales logged 34 receptions for 568 yards and seven touchdowns, Sales then took it up a notch as a junior with all eyes on the coveted pass-catcher.

The LSU program is a school that is "catching his eye," according to Rivals alongside the Michigan Wolverines, Indiana Hoosiers and Missouri Tigers.

But there are multiple schools battling for Sales as he gears up for a critical offseason moving into 2026.

That includes Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“Growing up it was my dream school,” Sales said after receiving his offer from Alabama. “I mean I’m from Alabama too so all of my family is down there. And Coach Shep is such a great coach and person. He is someone you wanna be coached by.”

For the LSU Tigers, the program had Sales on campus this offseason where posotion coach Cortez Hankton continues pushing all the right buttons.

LSU's lineage of NFL wide receivers has the proven track record that intrigues Sales with Hankton beginning to make an early impression as his recruitment ramps up.

The Bayou Bengals are in the midst of a recruiting tear at the wide receiver position with the No. 1 wideout in America, Tristen Keys, pledged to the program in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

The Scouting Report: "Hulking wide receiver with game-breaking potential given his size and speed. Looks the part with a muscled-up frame that appears to stretch just over 6-foot-4. Isn’t the most technically advanced route runner at this stage, but has shown the ability to sink his hips and make dynamic cuts in passing tournaments.

"Spent much of sophomore season challenging defenses vertically from an outside posting and should be able to do the same thing on Saturdays.

"Likely to face an adjustment period as he levels up in competition and must learn how to consistently create separation at the intermediate parts of the field, but is the type of prospect that doesn’t come around too often in the Hoosier State and has what it takes to eventually thrive in a balanced attack with his catch radius and top gear."

