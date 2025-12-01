Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Eyeing a Flip From Elite Ohio State Buckeyes Wideout Commit
Fort Wayne (Ind.) Northrop four-star wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford revealed a commitment to Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes in July after going public with a decision.
Guilford, the No. 1 prospect in Indiana, selected the defending National Champions over the Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines, and Indiana Hoosiers, among others.
Now, with Lane Kiffin departing Oxford and making the move to join the LSU Tigers on Sunday, the new coaching staff in Baton Rouge has shifted focus on Guilford as the Early Signing Period nears.
Guilford has been pledged to the Ohio State program across the entire fall, but there are ties here in favor of the Tigers after Kiffin brought Ole Miss wide receivers coach George McDonald from Oxford.
With Kiffin and McDonald on board, LSU is throwing a Hail Mary at the buzzer in an attempt to flip the coveted wide receiver in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle - extending an offer on Monday.
LSU is eyeing multiple coveted prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the Early Signing Period opening on Wednesday.
For Guilford, the elite wide receiver out of the Hoosier State has emerged as a name to know with a new offer being dished out via the LSU Tigers on Monday morning.
His trainer Dre Muhammad of Traction Athletic Performance told On3 Sports he believes the sky's the limit.
“Jerquaden shares similarities with elite prospects like (Ohio State’s) Mylan Graham, particularly in his commitment to mastering his craft and showcasing advanced skills. While there’s always room for growth and refinement, his natural talent and competitive spirit set him apart. He possesses an elite receiver skill set and thrives on competition, consistently elevating his performance as the stakes rise.
“Standing between 6’2″ and 6’3″, he runs a verified low 4.5 and weighs in at 190 pounds, with the potential to add another 10 pounds as he continues training before college. His stride length is exceptional, allowing him to cover significant ground effortlessly. Beyond his technical abilities, he’s a physical presence who isn’t afraid to block, is tough to bring down, and embraces every aspect of his development.
“Jerquaden is also maturing mentally, learning from those who came before him to adopt a professional mindset in his preparation and approach. He is undoubtedly among the top 15 receivers in the 2026 class, a status he reinforces by excelling against top competition in 7v7 and the summer circuit."
