LSU Football, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, USC Trojans Battling for Elite Prospect

Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson four-star cornerback Ashton "Ace" Alston has locked in a commitment date with the LSU Tigers among the final schools on his radar.

Alston, a Top-15 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as one of the top defensive backs in America with a myriad of programs in the mix - including the LSU Tigers.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, West Virginia Mountaineers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Oregon Ducks, among others, as he blossoms into a national prospect,

Alston took multiple unofficial visits last offseason with a trip to Baton Rouge being checked off the list in May after making his way down to the Bayou State for a check-in with Corey Raymond and Co.

Now, the Tigers are finalists for the four-star cornerback alongside the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers, Missouri Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Indiana Hoosiers.

Top247 cornerback Ace Alston, one of the most talented, coveted prospects in the class of 2027, is set to announce his commitment.



He'll announce live on Tuesday, Dec. 9, LIVE on the @CBSSportsCFB YouTube Channel.



VIP Story: https://t.co/gtC4NQheoM@247Sports / @acemoney_6 pic.twitter.com/ncCWx4Fhem — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) December 8, 2025

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have emerged as a school to watch in Alston's recruitment process with the program beginning to intensify its pursuit after locking in a commitment date for Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Despite Alston just wrapping up his junior season, the talented cornerback is beginning to evaluate the early contenders in his process with the LSU Tigers making an early impression following an unofficial visit last spring.

Now, secondary coach Corey Raymond and Co. will look to keep a foot on the gas for the coveted defensive back heading into the offseason despite Notre Dame picking up speed.

The Scouting Report: "Instinctive defensive back with natural coverage skills that isn’t afraid to mix things up in run support and has done so while facing top Ohio-based competition. Impressive reaction times and short-area burst allows him to constantly break on the football and make plays at the catch point (26 PBU across junior and sophomore seasons).

Courtesy of Ashton Alston's Instagram.

"Showcases impressive hip turn and lateral quickness as both a man and zone defender. Will work to maintain leverage. Strikes as an open-field tackler and will fight his way through blocks to keep containment on the perimeter. At his best when he can keep assignments in front of him, but lack of speed markers at this stage leaves a bit of an incomplete evaluation.

"Projects as a potential starter at the Power Four level. Might not be the biggest or longest, but could thrive in a nickel role with his aggressive tendencies."

