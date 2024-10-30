Kim Mulkey, LSU WBB Five-Star Target Locks in Commitment Date
Kim Mulkey and the LSU women's basketball staff have hit the recruiting trail with force in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle with their efforts paying off.
Now, after reeling in a pair of five-star commitments to this point, Mulkey and Co. have their sights set on more talent in the current cycle.
LSU added a commitment from elite guard Bella Hines in early April before Top 10 prospect Divine Bourrage went public with a decision in September.
With two of the top prospects in America already verbally committed to the purple and gold, the Tigers have a pair of targets remaining on their radar: Zakiyah Johnson and Grace Knox.
Johnson, the No. 4 prospect in America, will announce her college decision on Sunday, Nov. 3rd.
LSU hosted the Top 5 player in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle for an official visit in early September where she was accompanied by both Bourrage and Knox.
The trio of top recruits took in a game day in Tiger Stadium, went through a photoshoot in the Pete Maravich Center, talked over development with Mulkey and more.
Following the visit, Bourrage went public with a commitment to LSU while Knox and Johnson took visits elsewhere to continue their recruiting process.
Knox has visited USC, Tennessee and Texas, among others, while Johnson checked out both Kentucky and Louisville.
After speaking with sources familiar with the coveted prospects' recruitment, LSU remains in a good place for both Johnson and Knox.
Johnson has a final three schools consisting of LSU, Louisville and Kentucky as she navigates the final days until she reveals a commitment decision.
A Kentucky native, both the Wildcats and Cardinals are utilizing that to their advantage in their pitches, but LSU has remained a team to beat down the stretch.
Now, with a handful of days until Johnson shuts down her recruitment before planning to put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period, all signs point to an LSU vs. Louisville battle until the clock hits zero.
Johnson will make her decision via social media on Sunday, Nov. 3rd where she will choose between her final three schools.
She will look to shutdown her recruitment and put sole focus on her senior campaign at Sacred Heart where Johnson looks to lead her program to its fourth straight state title.
Johnson has earned three Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year awards and an Olympic gold medal, which she earned over the summer, during her illustrious high school career.
In 2023, the five-star guard averaged 18.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a junior with the coveted LSU target looking to take it up a notch in her senior season.
