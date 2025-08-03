Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Firmly in Mix for No. 2 Prospect in America
Tacoma (Wash.) Elite Sports Academy five-star power forward Oliviyah Edwards continues her meteoric rise as one of the top prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Edwards, the No. 2 overall recruit in America, has begun evaluating the contenders in her process with an official visit slate beginning to take shape.
The 6-foot-3 bucket-getter has taken trips across the country already, but with the fall approaching, Edwards is beginning to lock in multi-day stays.
Despite preparing to take officials, Edwards won't rush the process. She's set to take her time and will evaluate all the moving parts across college basketball.
"I am going to push (the decision) as far back as possible," Edwards said. "With coaches (movement) and the transfer portal, I want to wait and see what it looks like. I don't want to commit too early. So I am probably going to do it next summer."
Now, Edwards has solidified an official trip to Baton Rouge in the coming months.
The five-star prospect will be in the Bayou State in October for a three-day trip spanning from October 9-12.
Edwards has also locked in trips to see the Tennessee Volunteers and South Carolina Gamecocks for this fall with contenders emerging in the Washington native's process.
The top-ranked power forward in America is eyeing a big-time senior campaign in order to sharpen her skill set prior to college ball.
"To be honest, I just want to get better,' Edwards said. "It would be fun to do that (receive national acclaim), but I don't think that's a goal in my mind.
"In my mind, I just want to be prepared for when I go to college. That is really what I am focusing on, and I'll just let everything else come to me."
LSU is coming off of signing the No. 1 rated class in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle headlined by a pair of McDonald's All-Americans.
Now, all eyes are on Edwards as Mulkey and Co. continue developing a 2026 Recruiting Class "Big Board" with multiple elite players on LSU's radar.
