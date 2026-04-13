Kim Mulkey's LSU Women's Basketball Roster Reveals Unique Trend Amid Rebuild

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers remain in headlines this offseason as the coaching staff in Baton Rouge navigates roster reconstruction via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

In what has become a pivotal stretch for the program, LSU will look to add a handful of players through the free agent market after losing Divine Bourrage, Bella Hines, Jada Richard, and Kailyn Gilbert to the Transfer Portal.

Along with the departures for portal, LSU also saw both Flau'jae Johnon and Amiya Joyner, among others, utilize their eligiblity as they prepare for the next chapter in their playing careers.

For Mulkey and her staff in The Boot, it's a full focus on rebuilding the roster and getting back to the Elite Eight and beyond across the 2026-27 season.

"I plan to hire two coaches quickly. I plan to get in the portal and get two or three more players and take a little time off, go see my grandchildren, who actually flew in and got in late and didn't even see the game. But I'll get to visit with them tonight in the hotel," Mulkey said after the program's Sweet 16 loss to Duke.

Courtesy of Jada Williams via X.

Now, LSU has inked a pair of highly-touted transfers to this point following Laila Reynolds [Florida Gators] and Jada Williams [Iowa State] put pen to paper with the program.

Reynolds comes from Florida where she spent the last three seasons with the Gators. A rising senior, Reynolds finished her junior season in Gainesville averaging 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field.

For Williams, she joins the LSU roster after spending her junior season at Iowa State, averaging 15.3 points, 7.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. In 32 games played and started in Ames, Williams earned All-Big 12 First-Team honors for her performance throughout her third collegiate season.

Now, with Reynolds and Williams joining the likes of Mikaylah Williams and Milaysia Fulwiley in Baton Rouge, the LSU Tigers roster flaunts this striking statistic.

LSU currently holds nine players on the roster. Eight of the players on the 2026-27 roster were McDonald's All-Americans... An unbelievable feat to this point for Mulkey and Co.

The Tigers will continue looking to put the final touches on the roster with a primary focus on adding size down low - with sources indicating to LSU Tigers On SI that there will be two bigs on the program's radar.

More LSU News:

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LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

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