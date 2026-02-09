LSU Football Surging on the Recruiting Trail With Momentum Building for Top Targets

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are building momentum on the recruiting trail with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge surging for priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Once the coaching staff put a bow on the No. 1 rated Transfer Portal Class in America, there was a primary focus on taking strides in the right direction on the high school recruiting scene.

LSU has quickly made an impact in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Bayou Bengals receiving predictions for top targets while also hosting elite weapons to Baton Rouge this offseason.

What's the buzz?

LSU Building Momentum: Three Targets to Know

CB Joshua Dobson - No. 1 CB in America

The Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback visited Baton Rouge last weekend with LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond rolling out the red carpet.

Dobson has been wined and dined by powerhouse programs across America, but the LSU Tigers are emerging as the team to watch in this one.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, as he evaluates contenders.

But it's Kiffin and Co. that are separating from the pack here after a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge this past weekend.

Now, the predictions are rolling in.

FONG BOMB: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for LSU to land 5-star CB Joshua Dobson🐯



Dobson is the No. 1 CB in the 2027 Rivals300.



Read: https://t.co/Z2tXv9Wnvv pic.twitter.com/D9DlCaqBJC — Rivals (@Rivals) February 2, 2026

Rivals' Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction last Monday for the LSU Tigers to win out for Dobson's services and earn his commitment.

RB Jayden Miles - No. 1 RB in Louisiana

Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High four-star running back Jayden Miles checked in with the LSU Tigers last weekend for a quick visit with Lane Kiffin and Co. as the program intensifies its pursuit.

Miles, the No. 1 rated running back in Louisiana, remains a priority target for the LSU Tigers as the hometown program emerges as a serious threat in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment.

But the Bayou Bengals have emerged as the group to watch amid Kiffin's strong pursuit.

The No. 1 running back in Louisiana has stacked multiple unofficial visits over the years as the purple and gold emerge as the team to beat, according to multiple reports.

Now, the predictions are rolling in with Rivals Sam Spiegelman logging his pick for the LSU Tigers to ultimately win out for Miles' commitment.

ATH Braylon Calais - No. 3 ATH in America

Cecilia (La.) four-star prospect Braylon Calais continues navigating a critical offseason in his recruitment with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers battling for the No. 3 rated athlete in America.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder made his way to Baton Rouge last weekend for an unofficial visit with Kiffin and Co. as the program intensifies its pursuit.

Calais turned heads after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries while also tallying 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout across the 2024 season.

Courtesy of Braylon Calais on Instagram.

Fast forward to his junior campaign in 2025 and the Louisiana native once again took America by storm with a myriad of schools entering his recruitment - including the Ohio State Buckeyes and Ole Miss Rebels.

LSU continues gaining momentum in Calais' recruitment, but the Ole Miss Rebels have emerged as threats in his process after former LSU Tigers running backs coach Frank Wilson made his way to Oxford to join Pete Golding's staff.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community: