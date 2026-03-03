Three LSU Football Early Enrollees to Watch During Lane Kiffin's First Spring Camp

The calendar has turned to March with Spring Camp right around the corner for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program looks to develop continuity across the offseason practice in Baton Rouge.

In what has been a significant offseason for Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals, the program has welcomed over 50 newcomers to campus where the fresh faces will now work through their first Spring Camp in the Bayou State.

But it's also set to serve as Kiffin's first camp as the new shot-caller of the program after taking over duties on Nov. 30 where he will get a firsthand look at the roster he's put together this offseason.

There has been unprecedented buzz surrounding the LSU Tigers' Transfer Portal Class - and for good reason - but what about the 2026 Recruiting Class put together?

LSU will have multiple immediate impact early enrollees lacing up their cleats for Spring Camp this month. Which newcomers could turn heads this offseason?

Courtesy of Deuce Geralds' Instagram.

Three Early Enrollees to Watch:

No. 1: DL Deuce Geralds

Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds made his way to Baton Rouge in January after enrolling early with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as he prepares for his first Spring Camp with the program.

Geralds signed with LSU as the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he pledged to the Bayou Bengals over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Michigan Wolverines, among others.

The 6-foot-1, 268-pounder out of the Peach State enjoyed a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings during his time on the prep scene where he now joins an elite haul at the defensive line position.

The four-star defensive weapon was credited with 114 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 13 sacks as a junior. He also took reps on offense where he carried the ball 33 times for 211 yards and 8 touchdowns.

No. 2: DL Richard Anderson

New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson has arrived in Baton Rouge as an early-enrollee with the LSU Tigers where he will look to make an impact as a true freshman.

Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in June of 2024 with the LSU staff fighting off multiple schools down the stretch, including Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns.

The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder captured 5A All-State honors during the 2024 season after logging 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown where he saw a meteoric rise in his ranking.

The LSU signee was elevated to five-star status where he sits as a Top-25 prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

Now, he joins Geralds as the pair of early enrollee defensive linemen eyeing an opportunity to make a splash in Spring Camp.

Courtesy of Richard Anderson's Instagram [via: @joshkrajcer].

No. 3: WR Jabari Mack

Destrehan (La.) four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack will look to carry the tradition of Louisiana pass-catchers representing the purple and gold after arriving in Baton Rouge in January as an early-enrollee.

Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, selected the hometown school over the likes of the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch of his process; remaining pledged despite a coaching change in Baton Rouge.

#LSU inked the No. 1 WR in Louisiana during the Early Signing Period once Jabari Mack made things official.



Now, the Destrehan (La.) 4-star is already making his presence felt in Baton Rouge.



Mack registered a top speed of 22.2 MPH during offseason workouts.



📸: @goata_coach pic.twitter.com/E0jOWhyhgj — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) February 10, 2026

The opportunity for the the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder to remain in the Bayou State and play for the program right down the road paved the way for Mack to pledge to the Tigers despite his primary recruiters no longer on staff.

The No. 1 wide recevier in Louisiana registered a top speed of 22.2 mph during workouts - placing him at No. 2 among LSU wide receivers behind Phillip Wright III at 22.7 mph.

Now, he'll look to carry the momentum into Spring Camp alongside a wide receiver room that will have over 10 newcomers.

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: