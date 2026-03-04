Nation's No. 1 DT, LSU Football Freshman Looking To Turn Heads Early in Spring Camp

New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson continues navigating his first offseason with the LSU Tigers after making his way to Baton Rouge in January.

Anderson put pen to paper with Lane Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals in December where he made things official during the Early Signing Period with the chance to get to campus early.

Now, the calendar has turned to March with offseason practices set to begin later this month with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals looking to the true freshman to make an instant impact.

There has been a primary focus on the LSU Tigers' No. 1 Transfer Portal Class this offseason with the 40-plus newcomers arriving on campus already, but the program's early enrollees via the 2026 Recruiting Cycle have an opportunity to make a statement.

That includes Anderson as he looks to move up the depth chart across Spring Camp.

The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder captured 5A All-State honors during the 2024 season after logging 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown where he saw a meteoric rise in his ranking.

Fast forward to his senior campaign in 2025 and it was much of the same with the gargantuan defensive tackle making his presence felt in the trenches on each rep.

"Explosive interior defensive lineman with immense power and ability to two-gap in the middle of the defensive front," Rivals wrote. "Verified size at 6-foot-3.5, 355 pounds with over 33-inch arms and carries the weight very well. Great burst off the line of scrimmage for his size. Plays with excellent pad level and vision into the backfield.

"Understands leverage and sheds blocks with ease. Totaled 15 tackles-for-loss as a junior along with 10 sacks. Will need to to maintain quality combination of size and movement skills as he continues to physically develop. Older for the cycle. Projects as a space-eating, two-gap nose tackle at the next level but has the athletic ability to one-gap if needed."

The Louisiana native is an early enrollee that will have significant attention during Spring Camp as he looks to get his feet wet during offseason practice amid a pivotal stretch - eyeing a chance to cruise up the depth chart.

LSU retooled the defensive line room this offseason with Anderson joined by true freshman Deuce Geralds and a pair of Transfer Portal additions in offseason workouts:

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Now, with Spring Camp less than three weeks away, all eyes will be on the five-star as Anderson looks to make an immediate impact in the purple and gold.

