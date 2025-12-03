Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers staff have been working the phone lines across the last 72 hours with the Early Signing Period arriving on Wednesday.

The program has already inked double-digit signees on Wednesday, with more to come, but the Bayou Bengals are eyeing multiple flips across the three-day period.

Kiffin and Co. successfully flipping a trio of Ole Miss pledges this week:

- Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson backed off of his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels and will make the move to sign with the LSU Tigers on Friday, he revealed via social media on Tuesday afternoon.

- Miami (Fla.) three-star offensive lineman Ryan Miret backed off of his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels where he has now signed with the LSU Tigers.

- Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star wide receiver Corey Barber has flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to LSU where he has officially signed with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Callin' Baton Rouge



TE JC Anderson is officially a Tiger pic.twitter.com/el0q8OvwA7 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 3, 2025

Now, LSU has another trick up their sleeve as the staff works the phone lines.

The Flip Target:

Jackson (Ala.) four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth is verbally committed to Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks, but sources indicate to LSU Tigers On SI that the staff in Baton Rouge is intensifying its pursuit at the buzzer.

Duckworth, the No. 10 rated signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a coveted target for Kiffin and the LSU coaching staff as they turn up the heat in their pursuit.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has earned offers from a myriad of programs across his time on the prep scene, but it's Beamer's South Carolina Gamecocks that hold the verbal commitment.

Duckworth revealed a pledge to the SEC program over the summer with the Gamecocks ultimately beating out the Ole Miss Rebels and Auburn Tigers, among others, down the stretch.

Courtesy of Landon Duckworth's Instagram [via: @courtsidebank].

But the commitment to South Carolina hasn't stopped programs from turning up the heat for Duckworth's services - including LSU.

Sources tell LSU Tigers On SI that the Bayou Bengals are positioning themselves well here with a significant push down the stretch.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: