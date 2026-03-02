LSU Football Emerging as Contender for Fast-Rising Wide Receiver Amid SEC Interest

Ridgeland (S.C.) Bluffton four-star wide receiver Amare Patterson is evaluating contenders in his recruitment process this offseason with Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers piquing his interest.

Patterson checks in as a Top-50 wideout in America with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals quickly making their presence felt in his recruitment after dishing out a scholarship last month.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his time on the prep scene with LSU one of the latest to make things official.

But a trio of Southeastern Conference schools are on Patterson's radar as official visit season inches closer this offseason.

The coveted South Carolina prospect will take a multi-day stay to see Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs from May 15-17 as his first official visit with the Peach State program building momentum of their own this offseason.

From there, an official is now locked in with the LSU Tigers where Patterson will see Kiffin and Co. during the weekend of May 29-31 on a multi-day trip.

It's a pair of critical visits for Patterson with the two Southeastern Conference programs looking to roll out the red carpet, but it doesn't stop there.

He's also set an official visit with the Florida Gators during the weekend of June 11-13 for the opportunity to talk shop with Jon Sumrall and his new-look staff in the Sunshine State.

"YAC monster with a powerful build that gets into the end zone. Can certainly challenge defenses vertically with his track speed, but makes his money in the quick perimeter game as he weaves through traffic and finds daylight," 247Sports wrote of Patterson.

"Ability to pull away from defenders after reeling in the long ball is rare. Might be under 6-foot-1, but plays bigger than the numbers suggest with his jump timing and body positioning. Shows a willingness to block and that same physicality shows up when the ball is in his hands.

"Must expand route tree and learn how to consistently create separation at all three levels, but dominated a lengthy 1-on-1 session at The Opening Miami winter of junior year. Projects as a potential difference-making Z at the Power Four level that can dazzle after the catch with his vision, strength and agility."

