Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish four-star running back Trey Martin has locked in an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as he continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment this offseason.

Martin checks in as the No. 1 rated running back in the Bayou State with programs from coast-to-coast battling for the prized offensive weapon as his meteoric rise continues.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida State Seminoles, Auburn Tigers, and Houston Cougars, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

The LSU Tigers entered the race for the hometown prospect on Oct. 1 after making the call to the prized running back with the new staff in Baton Rouge now carrying the momentum amid a strong pursuit.

LSU running backs coach Kevin Smith has developed a relationship with Martin over the years after recruiting him during his time at Ole Miss as a priority target.

Now, he's turning up the heat for the Louisiana native that has skyrocketed to the state's No. 1 running back.

Across his sophomore campaign in 2024, Martin ran for 382 yards on 28 carries while totaling eight touchdowns on the season, but his junior campaign is where he put America on notice.

Martin then carried the momentum into his junior season in 2025 where he has blossomed into one of the fastest-rising players in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The Louisiana standout has now locked in an official visit with the LSU Tigers where he will be in Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 18-20.

Alabama is the current front-runner for 4-star RB Trey Martin, via @adamgorney🐘



“They’re looking good in my recruitment right now.”



Read: https://t.co/SvcAWepA4a pic.twitter.com/pwJt99chaX — Rivals (@Rivals) February 24, 2026

But it'll be a fight for the coveted offensive weapon out of The Boot with powerhouse programs taking notice as the Alabama Crimson Tide emerge as the frontrunners in his recruitment, according to Rivals.

The Crimson Tide will host Martin on an official visit during the weekend of June 5 as the Alabama staff continue chipping away at the Bayou State star.

Now, add in an LSU Tigers official visit with both SEC programs entering a battle for one of the top running backs prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

